Summer Salads: These 7 recipes will 'leaf' you healthy and happy
A look into easy salad recipes, and how you can make them to beat the heat this summer

salad-bowl-pexels
Chill out this summer with these 7 salad recipes... Image Credit: Pexels

Dubai: The grass is always greener on the other side. And it's true because there's nothing a bowl full of salad can't solve. Healthy, nutritious and filling – that's what a salad is all about. We narrowed down 7 of our easy (and tasty) recipes, so you can chill out this summer, all of while keeping your health on track.

Here's a fact
The word 'salad' comes from the Latin word 'sal' – which means salt. Popularised ever since the Roman Empire, salads were first served solely using vegetables laced with salt and olive oil. It was only later that this concept evolved into other variations, through the use of fruits, meat and even desserts!

1. Watermelon Feta Cheese Salad

Watermelon feta cheese salad
A blend of fresh baby spinach, juicy watermelon, olive oil and feta cheese, this salad takes less than a minute to prepare. The tasty solution on a hot summer's day, this salad can be made in different ways depending on your choice of ingredients as well Image Credit: Sonal Tiwari/Gulf News

Here's the recipe for Watermelon Feta Cheese Salad

2. Warm lentil and feta salad

Warm lentil and feta salad
All it takes is a handful of ingredients, and a whole lot of love for tasty food to make this salad. Made mainly using cooked puy lentils, this salad features feta cheese, cherry tomatoes (or regular tomatoes), a few spices and a few sprigs of parsley Image Credit: Shutterstock

Here's the recipe for Warm lentil and feta salad

3. Goi Du Du Tum or Vietnamese green papaya and prawn salad

Vietnamese Goi Du Du Tom or green papaya and prawn salad
A must-try salad for all the seafood and shellfish lovers out there, this salad is a true blend of salt, spice and fruity flavours. What's more? The Vietnamese salad is best eaten with the Nuac Cham sauce Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

Here's the recipe for Goi Du Du Tum or Vietnamese green papaya and prawn salad

4. Balkan shopska salad

The shopska salad is full of juicy tomatoes and crunchy cucumbers
A medley of crunchy cucumbers and juicy tomatoes, this salad is native to the Balkan region in southeastern Europe. Moreover, the salad is topped off with grated feta cheese Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

Here's the recipe for Balkan shopska salad

5. Pan-fried fish on quinoa salad with asparagus

Pan-fried fish on quinoa salad with asparagus
Ever tried a salad mixed with vegetable stock and apple juice? Well, you can try it out with this soulful bowl of salad. In addition to this, the salad also features slices of fish fillet, crunchy asparagus, quinoa and a handful of rocket leaves and other ingredients Image Credit: Stockfood

Here's the recipe for Pan-fried fish on quinoa salad with asparagus

6. Orange and rocket salad

Orange and rocket salad
Got 7 minutes to spare? Because, that's all it takes to make this fruity salad. Made using honey, orange and a few herbs and spices, this salad recipe is best made after a long hard day of work. After all, nobody likes waiting when they're hungry... Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Here's the recipe for Orange and rocket salad

7. Ensaladang Mangga

Ensaladang Mangga (Mango salad)
Popular in the Philippines, this salad is a combination of mango and dried shrimp paste. Best eaten with fried fish and rice, this salad only takes 10 minutes to make and serves 4 Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

Here's the recipe for Ensaladang Mangga

Have a favourite salad recipe? Share with us on food@gulfnews.com

