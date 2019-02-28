At its picnic-style 360˚ Nature Brunch, as you settle down at a dedicated spot in the sprawling Al Forsan garden, a picnic hamper awaits filled with salads, bread, cold cuts, cheese and pastries. Here you’ll also find live cooking stations all around the garden serving up burgers, pizzas, barbecued meat, seafood and more. Children are in for a treat as there are dedicated kids areas where they can go for camel and pony rides, visit the petting zoo and play on the bouncy castle.