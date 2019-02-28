Nineteen, Address Montgomorie
Overlooking the golf course, its Saturday Brasa or Roast brunch is for everyone looking to have a hearty, meaty end to the weekend. The open kitchen and sophisticated interiors make the entire affair a memorable one. The roast lamb leg, paella Valencia and of course the classic Sunday roast are just some of the menu highlights.
Details Saturdays, from 12.30pm to 3.30pm; from Dh265
Call 04 363 1220
Sontaya, St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi
Indulge in culinary treats from the Far East including Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan and Vietnam at its Asian Fusion Brunch, set in a stunning beachfront venue. Expect to find dishes such as duck spring rolls, pan-seared dori, duck pancakes, fragrant Thai curries and more.
Details Saturdays, from 1pm to 4pm; from Dh290
Call 02 498 8888
Aquarium at Yas Marina
Take in the underwater themed ambience as you feast on fresh fish and crustaceans at its Seafood BBQ Brunch. A good spot for families with fun activities to keep the little ones busy as mums and dads enjoy the seafood feast. A live Latino band plays in the background.
Details Saturdays, from 12 noon to 5pm; from Dh175 for adults, kids and nannies receive 50 per cent off
Call 050 696 9357
Al Forsan, Bab Al Shams Desert Resort and Spa
At its picnic-style 360˚ Nature Brunch, as you settle down at a dedicated spot in the sprawling Al Forsan garden, a picnic hamper awaits filled with salads, bread, cold cuts, cheese and pastries. Here you’ll also find live cooking stations all around the garden serving up burgers, pizzas, barbecued meat, seafood and more. Children are in for a treat as there are dedicated kids areas where they can go for camel and pony rides, visit the petting zoo and play on the bouncy castle.
Details Saturdays, from 1pm to 4pm; from Dh190, children up to four years eat free and those between 5 to 12 years get a 50 per cent discount
Call 04 809 6194
Verso Restaurant, Grand Hyatt, Abu Dhabi
Tuck in with family into the La Dolce Vita Brunch, offering a wholesome Italian spread with a variety of entrées featuring seafood and eggplant parmigiana to creamy gorgonzola polenta and oven fresh pizza. It is a grand Italian treat at Verso, be sure to not miss this one.
Details Saturdays, from 12 noon to 4pm; from Dh200, children under 12 years get 50 per cent off and those below six eat free
Call 02 510 1234
Le Cirque, Ritz Carlton, DIFC
Fine food and exceptional hospitality are paramount to Le Cirque’s 40-year old ethos. This classic New York restaurant, now in Dubai, has a curated set menu on Saturday for brunch. From the octopus carpaccio to the millefeuille, guests can expect a true culinary treat at Le Cirque.
Details Saturdays from 12 noon to 4pm; from Dh295 per person
Call 04 372 2323
