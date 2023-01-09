Restaurant openings, new menus in the UAE

Pleasant weather is here, and residents and visitors both are looking to visit new places. With new restaurants, menus and dishes being offered every day, there is always an option for everyone. Here are some to try:
Winter menu at Saddle
Saddle launched its Winter Nights campaign with outdoor seating to enjoy the weather and a new menu.
The new menu includes items such as a barbeque burger, chicken burger and steak sandwich. Diners can also enjoy hotdogs, truffle fries, crepes, and hot chocolate.
The have branches in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, Sharjah, and Ajman.
New restaurant on Sheikh Zayed Road
The team behind Trèsind and Michelin Star restaurant Tresind Studio has opened a new fine dining restaurant ‘Aamara’ in VOCO Hotel Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai.
Executive Chef Malik Basha’s menu at the restaurant expands from Asian flavours to Mediterranean dishes.
New menu at Monno
Italian Head Chef Federico Bartoli and his team have announced an all-new menu for the New Year at Italian eatery, Monno in Jumeirah, Dubai.
Some of the new items on the menu are veal ham and porcini mushroom pizza, fruti di mare pizza with seafood, and saffron risotto and Japanese Wagyu brisket.
Japanese restaurant Sumosan opens in Dubai
Sumosan, Japanese restaurant is set to officially open its doors at the Dubai Edition Hotel, Downtown Dubai, on January 10.
Dishes include lobster salad, yellowtail with truffle yuzu vinaigrette, miso marinated black cod, Wagyu fillet sando served with truffle fries and more. There is sushi, sashimi and maki rolls.
Mr. Toad’s Pub and Kitchen
It has launched a new bar menu with lower prices.
Thalis from Bombay Bungalow
Bombay Bungalow have launched Thalis for vegetarians and meat lovers alike.
The vegetarian option includes subz handi, dal, vegetarian kebabs, jeera pulao, roti, raita, and masala chaas, along with a dessert. Their non-vegetarian thali includes butter chicken and chicken tikka, served with jeera pulao, roti, and more.
