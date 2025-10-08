Here's what you need to know about the humble comfort food, the momo
Up in the mountain ranges of India, there are a few things you can count on: cool weather, a handsome view, good tea, and hot momos.
Momos are the cousins of dimsums, a heartier, earthier version that’s said to have originated in China (or Tibet, depending on who you ask). They are slim (but not as thin) wrappings made using flour, oil, and water, and stuffed with protein or vegetables mixed with ginger and garlic, shallots, green chili and coriander. They are also different from the Nepali momo – in which the stuffing is cooked with a spice mix, giving it a more curry-style zing.
When you bite into a momo, you must be prepared for a gulp of warm, broth-y liquid that will run down chins and fingers if you aren’t careful. This isn’t — as some would have you believe — because of water that’s turned into soup during cooking. It is fat that’s added to the mix, not only to keep the stuffing soft and delicious but because in the cold climes where it originated, the extra calories were needed to get through the day.
If you do decide to try them, don’t worry about eating too many – the delicious parcels are made to devour by the dozen (at least that’s what my stomach tells me).
The momos come with a special sauce to dunk them in — usually a mixture of soya sauce, vinegar, and whatever else the cook has on hand. But you could go old school and dip them into the very red, very spicy concoction that is Sriracha for a warm bite.
Pair it up with a thukpa (noodle soup) for a cosy meal — but let’s face it, it’s completely acceptable to eat the momos as they are — no pretension required. Just do yourself a favour and use your fingers to ladle up this meal — the textures, flavours, and bite all come through best when your senses are engaged.
Now then, wondering where you can get the best version of the dish in Dubai? We’ve done due diligence and here are our top picks:
This tiny restaurant near Al Safa Park offers beautifully parceled chicken dumplings that are swollen by steam after being handcrafted. There are 12 momos per plate, and for a complete comfort meal we suggest pairing it up with a chicken vegetable soup. Want to up the ante on this version? Ask for pan-fried packages. You can thank us later.
This restaurant doesn’t take momos lightly – it’s not only got steamed and fried momos, it’s also got a feast-full of combinations you may not have heard of – think tandoori momos, chicken chilli momos, and more. While we are traditional in our momo approach, there’s no stopping the experimenter with eclectic tastes.
This Japanese- Indian restaurant draws from the Nepali momo experience and crafts dishes where each bite is bursting with flavour (and spice) – Pero pero chicken anyone?
The real feast begins even before you’ve had a bite. If you can smell the steam – a light broth on the wind – and the folds of the parcel tucked just so. If you can’t resist the burn of a warm bite – then you know the restaurant has done well. One spot that excels in such creations is Yalla Momos, where you will get the odd want-to-be-viral dish, but stick to the basics and you won’t be disappointed (or hungry), at the end of it.
For those who love Delhi street-style momos or the ones you find in little huts along the hill stations of India, these are some choices you won’t regret. Have a spot you want us to try? Write it to readers@gulfnews.com
