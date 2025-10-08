The real feast begins even before you’ve had a bite. If you can smell the steam – a light broth on the wind – and the folds of the parcel tucked just so. If you can’t resist the burn of a warm bite – then you know the restaurant has done well. One spot that excels in such creations is Yalla Momos, where you will get the odd want-to-be-viral dish, but stick to the basics and you won’t be disappointed (or hungry), at the end of it.