German Christmas Stollen in Dubai: The Annual Stollen charity cake sale is back at Mall of the Emirates on Friday
German Christmas Stollen in Dubai: The Annual Stollen charity cake sale is back at Mall of the Emirates on Friday

UAE: It’s time to try some classic German stollen or Christstollen for charity…

Freshly made Stollen - iced and ready to eat Image Credit: Huda Tabrez

Dubai: It’s time to deck the halls and spread some festive cheer. Feel like eating some Christmas cake? Why not try Stollen, a classic German bread-like Christmas cake filled with dried fruit and nuts? This weekend, head over to the Annual Stollen Charity Cake Sale at Mall of the Emirates.

Taking place on Friday, December 10th on level 1 of the mall, the bake sale aims to sell 300m of stollen to raise funds for Emirates Red Crescent. The event is hosted by the mall in partnership with Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates.

German Christmas Stollen in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

This year, Chef Sudqi Naddaf, the Executive Chef at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates led a team of 12 chefs, who worked tirelessly for days to prepare the bread that will be sold during this record-breaking Stollen sale.

When the sale begins, the team will have used more than 3,500 eggs, 730 kilograms of flour, 330 kilograms of raisins, 70 kilograms of Marzipan, 150 kilograms of lemon and 170 kilograms of zested orange. This traditional decadent cake will cost Dh100 for a whole loaf (60cm) and Dh50 for half.

Video: How to make stollen at home

‘’The Stollen Cake sale is now well established as a staple event for the community during the festive season. This year, we aim to continue the success set by previous editions by raising more than ever before for the highly respected Emirates Red Crescent. After all, nothing feels better than giving, especially during the festive season’’, said Slim Zaiane, General Manager, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates.

