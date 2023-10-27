Eating out: 6 brunch and lunch offers to try in Dubai this week

Whether you want to start the weekend with a brunch or make use of your afternoons on weekdays, Gulf News has all the brunches, lunches and new dishes you need to try out this week. From Italian to Indian cuisine, the list has something for everyone’s taste.
Pincode
Pincode by Chef Kunal Kapur introduced a new menu exclusively for women who visit the venue for lunch. The menu offers a five-course meal with dishes such as chaat hummus, yogurt cheese kebab, kadhai chicken, gulab jamun, and more. The menu is available Monday to Thursday from 11am to 3pm.
Al Manara Beach Bar
Habtoor Grand Resort’s Al Manara Beach Bar in Dubai Marina has a new brunch for guests to try. Available every Saturday, from November 4, from 9am to 4.30pm, the brunch includes coffee, mains, sides, desserts and more.
Salero
Another option for brunch lovers is Salero restaurant at the Kempinski Hotel Mall of Emirates. They have the ‘Baila Con Salero’ on Saturdays with flamenco dancers and Spanish cuisine. The menu includes tapas, mains, and desserts. The brunch takes place from 1 to 4pm.
Bussola
Bussola, Jumeirah Golf Estates also has a brunch for guests to try. Try out dishes with Mediterranean flavours such as pizzas, burrata, fritti, tiramisu and more. The brunch takes place every Sunday from 1 to 4.30pm.
Joe’s Backyard
Joe’s Backyard, gastropub located in Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, announced its new two-course lunch menu, available Monday to Thursday between 12 to 4pm. Guests can try smoked brisket tacos, barbecue chicken wings, jackfruit sliders, guacamole and more.
Bombay Borough
Bombay Borough has added ‘rezala chicken pot pie’ to its menu for October. The dish features classic pot pie with a Rezala chicken curry filling that is wrapped in a flaky golden crust and coated with 'panchphoran' (Indian five spice blend) masala. Each month the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) restaurant is showcasing a specially curated signature dish.
