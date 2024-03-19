Easter feasts and special Ramadan menus: Dubai and Abu Dhabi dining offers this week

If you're wondering how to make the most of the Easter weekend or enjoy a delicious meal during Ramadan, then look no further! Dubai's restaurants have got you covered with a variety of options to choose from. From special Easter brunches to mouth-watering Ramadan menus, whether you're in the mood for a classic British roast or a taste of the Portuguese cuisine, Dubai's eateries have plenty to offer.

Ramadan offers

Terra Solis by Tomorrowland offers a unique Ramadan experience with special iftar offerings and overnight packages designed for families and friends. Guests can enjoy a shared style iftar or a buffet iftar for groups of 40 or more from sunset until 10pm. The venue is located at Dubai Heritage Vision, Exit 29, Jebel Ali, Lehbab Road, Dubailand, Dubai.

Special iftar offerings from Terra Solis Image Credit: Supplied

Ammos, located in Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR, is offering a special iftar menu featuring Greek favourites throughout the entire month of Ramadan. The menu is called 'The Aegean' and is available from sunset until 8 pm, Saturday to Thursday.

Celebrating Mother’s day and Nowruz

Khalidia Palace Hotel Dubai, located in Deira, is offering a Mother's Day package until March 25, 2024. This package includes a 25 per cent discount on buffet breakfast, a free meal for mums, along with other deals. To avail of this offer, use the discount code MOMD when booking.

Mother's Day package at Khalidia Palace Hotel Image Credit: Supplied

This Mother's Day, treat the special women in your life to a memorable dining experience at Al Fresco, the authentic Italian restaurant at Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel. Al Fresco invites families to enjoy a three-course set menu from March 21 until March 24, available from 12 noon to 6pm.

Mother's Day special at Al Fresco at Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel. Image Credit: Supplied

Enigma, the Iranian restaurant located at Palazzo Versace Dubai, is hosting a special Nowruz gala dinner on March 21. The four-course set menu will offer guests an array of authentic dishes, carefully curated by Enigma's expert team to honour the traditions of the new year. The event will take place on Thursday, March 21, from 6pm to 11pm. As a token of appreciation, guests will receive a complimentary chocolate box.

Special Nowruz gala dinner at Enigma, Palazzo Versace. Image Credit: Supplied

Easter set menu

Don't miss out on the Easter Sunday celebration at Tasca by José Avillez, featuring a multicourse menu of traditional Portuguese dishes. This special event will be held on Sunday, March 31, from 12.30 to 4pm. Tasca's popular Saturday Brunch will also be available over the Easter weekend. Kids under the age of four can eat for free.

Celebrate Easter with a multicourse menu of traditional Portuguese dishes at Tasca. Image Credit: Supplied

Celebrate Easter with Isola Restaurant's La Pasqua celebration on Sunday, March 31, from 1 to 4pm at Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse. Enjoy their signature menu with an a la carte weekend lunch.

La Pasqua celebration at Isola. Image Credit: Supplied

Rhodes W1, located in Grosvenor House Dubai at Dubai Marina, is introducing the Rhodes Roast - Easter Edition, a three-course set menu featuring all the British Classics. The event is scheduled for Sunday, March 31, 2024 with timings from 1 to 8pm. The offer includes roasts starting from a reasonable price, and a 2 for 1 offer.

Try a three-course set menu featuring all the British Classics for Easter at Rhodes W1. Image Credit: Supplied

Plan a delightful Easter lunch at Geales, where they are hosting an 'Easy Roast Sunday' event with an Easter theme. During the event, they will offer a three-course set menu, while your little ones can have a blast with fun Easter activities such as egg painting and arts and crafts. The event will occur at Geales, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa on Sunday, March 31, from 1 to 4pm.

'Easy Roast Sunday' at Geales. Image Credit: Supplied

Brasserie 2.0 invites you to an Easter brunch celebration with your family and friends. Savour the taste of premium seafood dishes and a specially curated brunch menu for this occasion. The event is scheduled for Sunday, March 31st, at Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa. You can attend anytime from 1.30 to 4.30pm.

Specially curated brunch menu at Brasserie 2.0. Image Credit: Supplied

Join Ting Irie's Reggae Roast to add some spice to your Easter celebrations! Treat yourself to a traditional British roast dinner with a choice of a main course, two sides, dessert, and three drinks, all at an affordable price. The kids can enjoy their menu and participate in the Easter Egg hunt. The event will be held on Easter Sunday, March 31, from 1 to 6 pm at Ting Irie, located at Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Al Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi.

Reggae Roast at Ting Irie Image Credit: Supplied

Celebrate Easter with Amò at Via Toledo, located at Address Beach Resort. On Sunday, March 31, from 12 to 4 pm, enjoy a four-course set menu featuring Italian signature dishes.