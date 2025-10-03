GOLD/FOREX
Dubai: Where to get the best matcha in the city

Join the matcha movement this weekend

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
4 MIN READ
Sip on some matcha
Unsplash

Love it or hate it, there’s no ignoring the matcha movement. What was once a Japanese special, made with ritual and sipped in quiet, has gone mainstream. And it’s not just a hot drink anymore – you can drink it cool, or eat it in food, or add flavours for a twist you will love. This weekend, go green and try these variations to rediscover why you are actually a fan.

Combo meal

Food and beverage pairings are a thing – and now there’s a matcha special for you to try. Every Friday, Kayto will be plating up a four-course meal where each round comes with its own green drink.

Price: Dh195 (per person).

When: Friday, 12.30pm-2.30pm.

Where: Kayto, Jumeirah Al Naseem

Egg-stra special breakfast

Who says matcha is only to be drunk. You can eat it too – case in point,  Maison Cha Cha lightly dusts it’s omelets with the green powder making it matcha-esque while elevating its look. The Hulked out green omelet comes with spinach, kale, feta, and, of course, matcha.

Price: Dh55

When: Daily

Where: Downtown Dubai

Feeling blue isn’t a bad thing

Somehow you just know that this place is serious about its colour preferences. But also, it’s a really cool choice sipping (or eating) a rich blue ‘matcha’ product. That’s not to say it doesn’t do a conventionally green offering or anything just that there are more hues in this pantry. Incidentally, you can have yours delivered to your door. What can we say, just keep it coming!

When: Daily

Where: Blu Matcha, Dubai Marina

Just desserts

Weekends call for sweet somethings – why not try a matcha pain perdu this time around? That’s brioche bread soaked in a matcha custard mix, pan fried and baked. Served with maple sesame brûlée banana, fresh mixed berries, passion fruit, and matcha ice cream. Perfect for an afternoon pick-me-up.

Price: Dh55

When: Daily

Where: NETTE, The Matcha Club, Al Quoz, Dubai

Nipponese twist

For anime-style décor to authentic, organic matcha, look no further than The Matcha Tokyo, where you’ll see the traditional chasen being used to froth your drink. You can also find sweet treats with green infusions – think matcha brownie, fruit tarts, and more.

When: Daily

Where: The Matcha Tokyo, The Beach JBR

Stay cool

Looking for a cool drink? Grab a glass of iced matcha latte for that fabulous sip of superfood. The Jumeirah café is known for its French and Japanese flavours – which just means you must try its beautifully baked desserts.

When: Daily

Where: Al Safa 1 

 The place for afternoon tea

Whether you want to just chill with the pals or indulge your tastebuds in delicate baked goodies, there’s something for everyone at Tania’s that sits pretty in pastel pink. Unwind over a cuppa in one of the three designated zones (casual dine-in, private gatherings, or work catch-ups) and walk away a happy camper. Want to dine on something special? Order yourself a matchamisù a la 'shroom, which comes with layers of mascarpone cream infused with earthy matcha and reishi mushroom.⁠

When: Daily

Where: Tania’s Teahouse, Dubai Hills Estate

