Named after a Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller comedy, Meet the Wokker’s brunch adopts the à la carte format. One of the waitresses came by almost immediately as we took our beachfront table, offering us a shared platter for the starters. As a seafood lover, I was thrilled to see choices ranging from Kam Hengo squid to prawn tempura and seafood wonton. The sharing platter, which came with a number of dips, was a true delight. I polished almost everything off in a few minutes leaving very little for my friend. In my defence, the wasabi mayonnaise was too hard to resist. After enjoying the starters, we decided to take it easy, soaking up the ambience. Listening to the sound of the waves crashing against the shore as the chilly February breeze blew by, the serenity of the spot felt almost unreal. Children were as delighted to be there as adults. They got their faces painted, played in the bouncy castle and watched a magician play tricks.