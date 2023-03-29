A World of Flavours night food festival in Sharjah’s Al Qasba
Meet chefs, watch live cooking, competitions, win prizes from March 30 to April 8

Image Credit: GN Archives

Do you like watching cooking shows on television? Well, an event taking place in Sharjah this Ramadan is where you need to be then.

A World of Flavours – a night food festival in Al Qasba is taking place from March 30 to April 8, from 10pm to 12:45am.

It is set to feature exciting competitions, such as live mocktail making and bread decoration. And if you are someone who enjoys watching those satisfying food carving videos online, show off your skills during the ice carving, fruits and vegetables carving, chocolate carving competitions.

Attendees will also get to meet Emirati chef Hanan Al-Dawla and Greek chef Alexandros Pavlopoulos and watch them cook live.

The venue will also have various food stalls and vendors that will be showcasing their food items and dishes.

The whole family is invited, as there are activities for children such as a boot camp and zumba classes for kids, and family cooking sessions.

The event is set to close with a prize distribution ceremony with influencer Khalid Al Matrooshi and Emirati actor Abdullah Saeed bin Haider. More details are available on Al Qasba’s Instagram account.

