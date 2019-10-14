Start your day with these foods and you'll feel less tired and more energetic all day long

When your energy is low, you might be tempted to reach for a cup of coffee or a handful of candy for a quick boost.

Try something a little different. The whole point of superfoods is to build immunity, extend life and prevent cancer.

Some of the superfoods listed here are designed to release energy slowly throughout your body, in order to keep you feeling fuller for longer.

Here is your guide to some of the best snacks for you to enjoy, in order to stay energized all throughout the day.

1. Eggs

Eggs are a no brainer. They are one of the most nutritious foods on the planet and are very high in protein and good fats. Eggs are great way to stay fuller for longer and they taste delicious. They have no sugar and 1g of carbohydrate per egg, which is perfect for the health conscious.

Make ahead of time: Try scrambled eggs with spinach and feta wrapped in a whole grain protein wrap.

2. Avocados

This incredibly nutritious fruit, should be a go-to when you are hungry. I once had a teacher, who was diagnosed with cancer. She was told by her doctor to have one avocado a day for a boost in immunity. Avocados also add a rich texture and flavour to any dish and are very high in fibre. Fibres are indigestible plant matters that can greatly contribute to weight loss and also reduce blood sugar spikes. Another benefit is that they keep you full for longer, so energy is released slowly throughout the day.

Why not try a mashed avocado with parmesan cheese on wholewheat toast with some baby tomatoes?

3. Bran Muffins

Bran is super high in fibre and a really versatile grain. It keeps things moving in your body and contributes to a healthy and filling diet, that is bound to keep the hunger at bay during the long working days.

Bran muffins are great, because they can be made in batches and eaten several times a week. You can also freeze the batter for later use.

Why not add more nutrients, by making a banana bran muffin tray?

4. Almond Butter

Almond butter is the new peanut butter. Packed with tons of vitamin E, an aid to help lower cholesterol, this spread can boost heart health, is high in nutrients and tastes delicious. The University of Massachusetts Medical School recommends almonds as one of the nuts that should appear most frequently in your diet. Aside from all these great health benefits, almond butter is also a great food that keeps you full throughout the day.

Why not try almond butter, spread on a whole wheat toast with slices of bananas? Or spread it on some apples for a low carb option.

5. Fava Beans

Many Arabs will be familiar with the Fava bean, commonly known as “Foul”. Fava beans, are small, green-colored beans, that are a deep brown once cooked. They are quite prevalent in the UAE, as you can buy them canned and seasoned from any supermarket. This nutrient-rich legume is quite high in protein and fiber (our two superstars). This bean is also low in fat and is an excellent food source of many nutrients essential for human health. They are delicious, when seasoned and can be enjoyed with a side of eggs, cheese or bread.

Why not try a traditional Foul Mudammas?

6. Greek Yoghurt

Greek yoghurt has got the power of protein on its side. This deliciously creamy and very healthy ingredient is a perfect way to prep for a day of fasting. Greek yogurt is also packed with probiotics and has double the amount of protein as regular yogurt. That extra bit of protein is what will help you feel full satisfied. Greek yoghurt is low in carbohydrates, which means you won't get a sugar spike.

My nutritionist recommends to add some fat to your yoghurt to bring the sugar even lower. So add a spoon of almond butter to the pot.

7. Smoked Salmon

This pink goodness has been an important part of human nutrition since the stone age. Salmon is an essential part of a healthy paleo diet, as it is an excellent source of protein, vitamins and minerals. Salmon is also known for its omega-3 fatty acids, which is an essential fatty acid that the body cannot make it itself and must be obtained from an outisde source, to contribute to healthy brain function.

Why not try poached eggs, avocado and smoked salmon on a wholewheat english muffin?

8. Quinoa

Quinoa is one of the world’s most loved health foods, because it is gluten free, high in protein and has all of the essential amino acids. It is also usually grown organically, which has really helped it gain its popularity as a superfood. Its versatility is really great too, as it goes well with a lot of other ingredients, allowing you to enjoy it for breakfast, lunch and dinner. It keeps you full for a long time, which is great way to help you get through your days of fasting this ramadan. Make sure you pair it with a protein, to decrease the sugar spike in your body.

9. Peanut butter

