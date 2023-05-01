8 new menus, brunches and restaurants to try in the UAE

Restaurants in the UAE are offering foodie menus, brunches, entertainment and more. If you are looking to head out for a meal, Gulf News has got you covered with all the latest launches and spots to check out this week in Dubai as well as Ras Al Khaimah.

Three-course brunch with American food

A new brunch is in town at Weslodge Saloon Business Bay called the Bad Bunnies Brunch. The weekly Saturday night brunch will serve up three courses inspired by North American cuisine and cocktails alongside live dance sets, DJ performances. It will take place every Saturday evening from 6 to 10 pm followed by an after party at Weslodge’s speakeasy BTYD. Dishes include Dibba oysters with mignonette sauce, tabasco granita, Baja fish tacos with red cabbage, jalapeno and lime, coriander, pulled beef bone marrow with chargrilled sourdough, smoked paprika chimichurri and mushroom and truffle Arancini. Main course will have Wagyu sliders, braised short rib, chargrilled baby chicken, jumbo tiger prawns, Kale and mushroom gratin and blistered Padron peppers and triple cooked chips. The dessert platter includes banoffee pie, brownies and homemade snickers bar served with fresh fruit and artisan ice cream.

Italian brunch

Lucia’s restaurant, located in Address Sky View, is back with the ‘Caprese Brunch’ that is set to take place every Saturday from 12.30 until 4 pm. Guests can expect Italian dishes with sharing starters including, Burrata (cheese), Fritto Calamari (fried calamari), and Parmigiana Di Melanzane (eggplant parmesan). Each guest can choose a main of their choice, with choices such as Lasagna Alla Bolognese Di Wagyu, Risotto Ai Frutti Di Mare, Orata (Sea Bream Fillet), and Gamberoni (tiger prawns, cherry tomatoes, and bisque). Sides include the likes of rocket and parmesan salad, roasted potatoes with rosemary, and hand cut fries with parmesan cheese. Dessert offers a selection of treats like Tiramisu Classico, Cannoli Siciliani, and Capri Lemon Tart. Guests can also enjoy live entertainment.

Instagram-worthy spot

Saya Brasserie has opened its doors to a new location at the Dubai Hills Mall. Visitors can expect pink interiors with rows of faux flowers lining the walls and ceiling. The overall ambience is boho-inspired.

Saya Brasserie's menu offers options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, available daily. Breakfast options include sliders, eggs benedict, and Shakshouka. For lunch and dinner, guests can choose from dishes like beef tenderloin, Norwegian grilled salmon, and lamb shank.

The cafe also offers sweet options like berries and quinoa parfait and triple chocolate pancakes.

New chef appointed

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort announced the appointment of Angela Aguilera Diaz as the new Sous Chef of Piaceri Da Gustare, an Italian restaurant at the resort. Diaz has a decade of culinary experience and she is set to elevate the Italian dining experience at the venue.

Angela's culinary journey started in Mexico, where she trained at the Capri Riviera Cancun before honing her skills in the Dominican Republic, the United States and Europe, Doha, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. She has been associated with the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, Banyan Tree, and the Viceroy Hotel Group, among several others.

Stranger Things-inspired sushi

If you are a fan of Stranger Things, try out this new sushi box from SushiArt. Image Credit: Supplied

SushiArt is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a special offering inspired by the popular Netflix series, Stranger Things. They added the limited-edition Upside-Down Sushi Box to the menu, as a tribute to the show's alternate universe. It contains 42 pieces of sushi, including three new types, Upside Down Roll, Vines Sushi, and Red Veggie Sushi alongside regular offerings such as Sushi Salmon, Maki Cheese Avocado, Spring Tuna Cooked Avocado, California Chicken Katsu, Salmon Aburi Roll, and Spring Shrimp.

New Japanese lunch

Japanese restaurant in Dubai, Sumosan, is launching its lunch service starting May 1, open every day from 12 to 3 pm. From Monday to Friday, Sumosan will serve a business lunch bento box menu, comprising a choice from a delightful selection of starters, main courses, sides, and desserts, and a miso soup.

Guests can expect dishes such as, mixed baby leaf salad with French beans, the Albemarle Roll, which is a combination of salmon, avocado, and tempura flakes. They also have the guacamole roll, which features avocado, sundried tomatoes, crunchy quinoa, and yuzu.

Mains include grilled boneless chicken thighs with yakitori sauce, Black Angus fillet with yakiniku sauce, and tofu steak with Japanese mushrooms in spicy teriyaki sauce. Guests can choose from one scoop of ice cream with flavours like vanilla, chocolate, matcha green tea, pistachio, black sesame, strawberry, or mango. They can also try the deconstructed miso cheesecake with green tea ice cream or the matcha brownie topped with chocolate ice cream.

Lunch deal for pizza lovers

Try out Pitfire Pizza's new lunch combo offer. Image Credit: Supplied

Pitfire Pizza has introduced a lunch combo offer. Presenting a range of options, customers can choose between any of the 10-inch pizzas, the pasta dishes or Pitfire’s fiery wings and accompany it with a green salad and beverage. The combo will be available from 12 pm to 3pm for both dine in and delivery.

Pizza options include ‘The Hipster’, which features a three cheese mix (mozzarella, provolone, feta), sun dried tomatoes, baby spinach, Roma tomatoes, and pesto sauce, and the ‘Spicy Salami Primo’ with a tomato sauce base, cheese and Italian spicy salami and chili flakes.

British-themed meals

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai announced its afternoon tea in honour of the Coronation of King Charles III, taking place on Saturday, May 6. To celebrate the new King Charles III, the hotel is also hosting their London Social brunch.

The afternoon tea menu features classic British treats such as roast beef, poached salmon sandwiches, egg and cress sandwiches, and spiced chicken finger sandwiches, prawn cocktail brioche, freshly baked scones with cream and jam, and a selection of sweets including macaroons, éclairs, and Battenberg cake.

The brunch will take place from 1 to 4 pm with international dishes as well as British dishes like Fish n' Chips and Yorkshire Pudding.