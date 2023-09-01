5 food deals: Brunches, ladies nights, happy hour and more in Dubai

If you are looking to enjoy quick bites while enjoying mixes by the DJ or you want to take your time trying out a multi-course food experience, we have the latest deals for you to try across Dubai.
Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, is inviting guests to try the Great British Restaurant at the property. They have the ‘Britpop Brunch’ every Saturday from 1 to 4pm, with British food, Britpop music and more. The Great British Restaurant also have an ‘Ibiza White Night’ promotion every Friday from 7 to 10pm. Guests can enjoy Mediterranean food and music. Themed nights also run across the week with Arabic, Italian and other cuisines to try.
North Indian restaurant Khyber, also at the Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, also has new offers. They have the ‘Shandhya Drunch’ on Friday from 8 to 11pm, with a five-course menu, a tea selection, chaat station and more. They also have a dining experience this summer with a three-course set menu daily, from 5 to 11pm. Their Bollywood night runs every Saturday from 5 to 11pm. Expect Bollywood beats by the resident DJ and dishes include samosa chaat, palak paneer, dal dhaba, rabri and more.
Try out the ladies night at Dukes Bar on Thursday night from 8 to 11pm. Women can enjoy four beverages with a sushi appetiser at a discounted price. Men will get a 20 per cent discount on the total bill. Their happy hour takes place Monday to Friday from 4:30 to 6:30pm with discounts on beverages.
Experience the Social Hour at City Social Dubai that runs Monday to Friday from 6 to 8pm. Guests can enjoy a two-for-one offer on certain beverages, while listening to beats by the DJ.
Reif Japanese Kushiyaki announced its fourth anniversary with a one night-only special menu on Wednesday, September 6, at their Dubai Hills Business Park branch. Guests can enjoy 14 sharing-style dishes such as duck claypot rice, satsuma wagyu hand roll with uni and more. The experience will be held from 6 to 8:30pm and advance reservations are required.
