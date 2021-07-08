India and UAE are working on interoperability of CoWIN and Al Hosn apps

Dubai: India on Thursday assured the UAE of its emphatic participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, even as Pavan Kapoor, Indian Ambassador to the UAE, emphasised the need for early removal of restrictions on vaccinated Indians who wish to return to the UAE.

It was also revealed that the two countries are working on interoperability of apps used for COVID-19 vaccination in both the countries.

Announcing the details of discussion held between top officials of both the countries, Indian Consulate in Dubai indicated that there was progress on discussions related to approval of vaccines between the two countries. The discussion was held as part of the visit to UAE of a high-level Indian delegation to oversee India’s preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai.

Displaying strong commitment to India’s participation at the event, the Indian delegation — led by S. Kishore, Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce and Commissioner General for India at Expo 2020 Dubai, and Ambassador Kapoor — called on Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General, Expo 2020 Dubai, here on Wednesday, the Indian Consulate said in a press release today.

Dr Aman Puri, Consul-General of India in Dubai and Deputy Commissioner General for India at Expo 2020 Dubai, and Dilip Chenoy, Secretary General, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, were also part of the delegation, along with other senior government officials.

Al Hashimy spoke about the special relationship between India and the UAE and highlighted how the two close partners had helped each other during the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kapoor commended the UAE government’s resilience and its successful COVID testing and vaccination programme, which have enabled it to approach Expo 2020 Dubai with confidence.

Discussion on travel restrictions

In this context, the Indian ambassador emphasised the need for early removal of restrictions on vaccinated Indians who intend to return to the UAE, the consulate stated.

“The two sides also discussed progress on approval of vaccines in India and the UAE and welcomed exchanges on technical aspects of inter-operability between India’s CoWIN app and the UAE’s Al Hosn app,” the statement said.

India’s preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai have moved into top gear with less than 12 weeks remaining for the grand opening on October 1, 2021.

Kishore assured Al Hashimy that India’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai is being closely monitored and prioritised at the highest levels in India and New Delhi is fully committed to participating in the event in a big way.

The delegation also held a detailed review meeting on programming and operations with Omar Shehadeh, Chief International Participants’ Officer, at Expo 2020 Dubai and his team.

The delegation also visited the India Pavilion to assess the ongoing work.

Highlights of the India Pavilion

The external facade of India Pavilion, made up of 600 individual colourful blocks capable of kinetic movements symbolising the themes, will showcase an India on the move at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Located in the Al Forsan Park, adjacent to the Opportunity District, the construction work of India Pavilion, having a built-up area of 8,736 square metres, started in August 2019. The pavilion will showcase the country’s achievements over the last 75 years, its innovative technologies, business opportunities it offers, as well as its cultural diversity and ancient treasures. From age-old yoga to India’s foray into space, the pavilion will bring alive a vibrant and ambitious India.

From Indian state governments to corporates, the Indian Pavilion will showcase a modern, robust India, high on technology, while simultaneously exhibiting the beauty of Indian art, culture and cuisine all through the 183 days of the event. Expo 2020 Dubai will witness mega Diwali and Holi celebrations as well.

The structural and dynamic facade work is now complete and work on the interior is currently going on.