He was pulled back onto the yacht and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was immediately administered. The Police Coast Guard dispatched a patrol craft within 2 minutes of receiving a distress call, and it arrived within 9 minutes. Garg was later taken to Singapore General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at about 5.15pm. An autopsy determined the cause of death to be drowning, with injuries on his body attributed to rescue and CPR efforts.

The chief investigating officer told the court that Garg had been drinking heavily, and witnesses described him as “heavily intoxicated”. He was seen attempting to swim back to the yacht alone after entering the water without safety equipment, only to suddenly go limp and float face down.

According to testimony cited by Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Garg, 52, was part of a yacht party on September 19, 2025, when the incident occurred. He had initially worn a life jacket while swimming but later removed it and declined to put on a second, smaller one offered to him, despite repeated reminders from the boat’s captain and others on board.

