Zubeen Garg was intoxicated and declined a life jacket: Singapore Police

Garg, 52, died in September last year, a day before he was set to perform in India

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
Late Zubeen Garg (File photo/ANI)
Dubai: Popular Indian singer Zubeen Garg, who died in Singapore in September last year, was “severely intoxicated” and drowned after entering the sea without a life jacket near Lazarus Island, Singapore Police told the Coroner’s Court on Wednesday.

According to testimony cited by Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Garg, 52, was part of a yacht party on September 19, 2025, when the incident occurred. He had initially worn a life jacket while swimming but later removed it and declined to put on a second, smaller one offered to him, despite repeated reminders from the boat’s captain and others on board.

The chief investigating officer told the court that Garg had been drinking heavily, and witnesses described him as “heavily intoxicated”. He was seen attempting to swim back to the yacht alone after entering the water without safety equipment, only to suddenly go limp and float face down.

He was pulled back onto the yacht and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was immediately administered. The Police Coast Guard dispatched a patrol craft within 2 minutes of receiving a distress call, and it arrived within 9 minutes. Garg was later taken to Singapore General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at about 5.15pm. An autopsy determined the cause of death to be drowning, with injuries on his body attributed to rescue and CPR efforts.

The court heard that Garg was in Singapore for the North East India Festival and had boarded the yacht at Marina at Keppel Bay with about 20 friends and colleagues. Alcohol was consumed on board, with witnesses saying Garg drank liquor, gin, whisky and stout.

Medications for hypertension and epilepsy were detected in his blood, with no other drugs found. A forensic pathologist testified that there were no definitive signs indicating Garg had suffered a seizure prior to drowning.

Police said there was no evidence of foul play, adding that Garg had voluntarily entered the water and had no suicidal tendencies.

Before proceedings began, Garg’s uncle addressed the court, raising concerns on behalf of the family and seeking a detailed examination of the events leading to his death. Garg’s wife, who could not attend, raised similar questions regarding possible lapses or omissions.

State Coroner Adam Nakhoda said some concerns raised were beyond the scope of determining the immediate circumstances of death, noting that 35 witnesses are expected to testify as the inquiry continues.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
