“You’ve beaten my record”: Kamal Haasan hails child prodigy Treesha Thosar

Taking to his X handle, the veteran star shared his excitement and admiration, noting that Treesha had broken his own long-standing record. “Dear Ms Treesha Thosar, my loudest applause goes to you. You’ve beaten my record, as I was already six when I got my first award! Way to go, madam. Keep working on your incredible talent. My appreciation to your elders in the house,” he wrote.

Kamal Haasan, who won the President’s Gold Medal at the age of six for his role in the 1960 Tamil classic Kalathur Kannamma, knows firsthand what it means to be recognised so young. Calling the moment “special for Indian cinema,” he extended his heartfelt wishes not just online but also personally.

For Haasan, who has inspired generations of performers, the moment was more than symbolic—it was a passing of the torch. For Treesha, it was the start of what many believe will be a long and remarkable journey in cinema.

Treesha received the honour at the 71st National Film Awards for her role in the Marathi film Naal 2. Dressed in an elegant golden saree, she walked up to the stage to thunderous applause, an ovation that was joined by Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, who were visibly moved and smiling as the little star collected her medal.

In a video call shared by his production banner, Raaj Kamal Films International, Haasan is seen congratulating the young star directly. “I saw you getting an award. Congratulations,” he told Treesha warmly, before asking her about her future projects. In a light-hearted exchange, Haasan even referred to himself as a “child,” drawing smiles from the little actor. The caption to the video read: “From one child prodigy to another. Kamal Haasan Sir won his first National Award at 6, now Treesha Thosar at 4! Congratulations, Treesha—you are already inspiring the nation.”

Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.