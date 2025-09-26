“You’ve beaten my record”: Kamal Haasan hails child prodigy Treesha Thosar

Kamal Haasan hails 4-year-old Treesha as she makes history with National Award honour
Dubai: Legendary actor and politician Kamal Haasan has heaped praise on child actor Treesha Thosar, who, at just four years old, has created history by winning the National Award for Best Child Artist.
Taking to his X handle, the veteran star shared his excitement and admiration, noting that Treesha had broken his own long-standing record. “Dear Ms Treesha Thosar, my loudest applause goes to you. You’ve beaten my record, as I was already six when I got my first award! Way to go, madam. Keep working on your incredible talent. My appreciation to your elders in the house,” he wrote.
Kamal Haasan, who won the President’s Gold Medal at the age of six for his role in the 1960 Tamil classic Kalathur Kannamma, knows firsthand what it means to be recognised so young. Calling the moment “special for Indian cinema,” he extended his heartfelt wishes not just online but also personally.
In a video call shared by his production banner, Raaj Kamal Films International, Haasan is seen congratulating the young star directly. “I saw you getting an award. Congratulations,” he told Treesha warmly, before asking her about her future projects. In a light-hearted exchange, Haasan even referred to himself as a “child,” drawing smiles from the little actor. The caption to the video read: “From one child prodigy to another. Kamal Haasan Sir won his first National Award at 6, now Treesha Thosar at 4! Congratulations, Treesha—you are already inspiring the nation.”
Treesha received the honour at the 71st National Film Awards for her role in the Marathi film Naal 2. Dressed in an elegant golden saree, she walked up to the stage to thunderous applause, an ovation that was joined by Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, who were visibly moved and smiling as the little star collected her medal.
The win marks one of the rarest achievements in the history of the awards, with Treesha becoming the youngest recipient of a National Award. Her performance in Naal 2 has been praised for its authenticity and innocence, setting a high bar for child actors in Indian cinema.
For Haasan, who has inspired generations of performers, the moment was more than symbolic—it was a passing of the torch. For Treesha, it was the start of what many believe will be a long and remarkable journey in cinema.
