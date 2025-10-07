Why was Shilpa Shetty questioned by ED for over 6 hours in Mumbai? Rs600 million fraud and more

The convoluted case highlights ongoing scrutiny of celebrity-led business ventures & deals
Dubai: Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty was questioned for over six hours by Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EoW) on Monday in connection with an alleged Rs600 million fraud linked to her husband, Raj Kundra.
The investigation centers on their now-defunct company, Best Deal TV Private Limited, a home shopping and online retail platform where both Shetty and Kundra were directors.
The case was registered at Juhu Police Station on 14 August after businessman Deepak Kothari alleged that he was cheated of nearly that massive Rs600 million account through a loan-cum-investment deal.
Since then, the EoW has been conducting detailed inquiries, recording statements from key individuals, including Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty.
According to officials, Raj Kundra claimed during questioning that a portion of the alleged funds was later distributed as professional fees to Bollywood actors such as Bipasha Basu, Neha Dhupia, and producer Ekta Kapoor.
The investigation also involves Rajendra Bhutada, the resolution professional responsible for managing the liquidation of Best Deal TV Private Limited. His statements, along with financial records and other witness accounts, are being examined to understand the company’s transactions and any potential misappropriation of funds.
The EoW continues to investigate Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, and other stakeholders, and further questioning is expected as authorities work to piece together the financial trail.
The case highlights ongoing scrutiny of celebrity-led business ventures and the legal responsibilities of directors in corporate operations.
