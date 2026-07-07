Who is Ines de Ramon? Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend, jewellery executive and the woman by his side for three years

The couple made their Instagram debut after Taylor Swift's wedding
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have finally done what their ardent have been waiting for: gone Instagram official. The timing, however, has caught attention, coming just days after Angelina Jolie revealed she hasn’t dated since her divorce from Pitt.
After nearly three years of keeping their romance away from the spotlight, the couple gave fans a rare glimpse into their relationship during one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of the year.
Pitt and de Ramon attended the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, held on July 3, in New York City. While the couple did not share photos of themselves together directly, their glamorous appearance soon found its way onto Instagram.
Their hairstylist Laurie Zanoletti shared a series of pictures featuring the pair dressed up for the star-studded celebration.
“My favorite lovers @inesdrmn & Brad Pitt for an incredible moment in nyc,” she captioned the post.
The first image showed the couple posing together, followed by individual portraits highlighting their looks. The final picture captured Pitt and de Ramon sharing a playful moment.
De Ramon later reshared Zanoletti’s post on her Instagram Stories, adding another detail — Taylor Swift’s track “Lover” playing in the background.
Pitt and de Ramon were first linked in November 2022, but the pair have largely kept their relationship away from public attention.
Unlike many celebrity couples, they have avoided constant social media appearances and public declarations, choosing instead to keep their romance relatively private.
However, in recent months, the couple has become more open about being together. In June, Pitt and de Ramon shared a sweet PDA moment at the French Open while watching Mirra Andreeva defeat Maja Chwalińska on June 6.
The Ocean’s Eleven actor has also previously addressed the intense public interest surrounding his relationships.
Speaking to GQ in May 2025 about whether he carefully plans his public appearances, Pitt said:
“No, dude, it’s not that calculated. Oh my God, how exhausting would that be? If you’re living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve. My personal life is always in the news. It’s been in the news for 30 years, bro. Or some version of my personal life, let’s put it that way. It’s been an annoyance I’ve had to always deal with in different degrees, large and small, as I do the things I really want to do.”
The Instagram moment comes shortly after Angelina Jolie opened up about her own journey after her highly publicised split from Pitt.
Jolie and Pitt’s divorce was finalised in 2024 after a lengthy legal battle. In a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the actor revealed that she has not dated since their separation.
Meanwhile, de Ramon also finalised her divorce from Paul Wesley in 2024.