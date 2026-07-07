Who is Ines de Ramon? Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend, jewellery executive and the woman by his side for three years

“No, dude, it’s not that calculated. Oh my God, how exhausting would that be? If you’re living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve. My personal life is always in the news. It’s been in the news for 30 years, bro. Or some version of my personal life, let’s put it that way. It’s been an annoyance I’ve had to always deal with in different degrees, large and small, as I do the things I really want to do.”