GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Brad Pitt wins key court ruling in Château Miraval dispute with Angelina Jolie

The former couple's legal battle began in 2022 following Pitt's lawsuit over the sale

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The couple had separated in 2016
The couple had separated in 2016
AFP files

Brad Pitt has secured a significant legal victory in his ongoing dispute with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie over the ownership of the French business they once owned together, Château Miraval.

According to People, a California court has granted Pitt's request to compel key members of the Stoli Group to provide a testimony regarding Jolie's 2021 sale of her stake in the estate to the division of the spirits company, Tenute del Mondo. The depositions, including that of Stoli executive Alexey Oliynik, are expected to happen in London before the end of September.

In a separate ruling, the California Court of Appeals also established that Stoli Group owner Yuri Shefler may have played a more significant role in the deal than previously claimed. There is a hearing on whether Shefler must also provide testimony is scheduled for July.

Sources close to Pitt described the rulings as ‘another step toward uncovering how the sale was arranged’, maintaining that Jolie sold her share despite agreeing with Pitt the first opportunity to purchase it. Pitt's legal team has also claimed that the sale jeopardised the winery's reputation.

Jolie's representatives, however, argue the latest rulings do not affect the core of the case. A source close to the actress said she chose Stoli because she believed the company would help expand the business for the benefit of their children, while accusing Pitt of allowing "ego and obsession for control" to drive the dispute.

The former couple's legal battle began in 2022 following Pitt's lawsuit over the sale, years after their 2016 split. Their divorce was finalised in December 2024.

Contributed by Mahreen Salim

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Petrofac timeline: Scandal, debt, layoffs

Petrofac timeline: Scandal, debt, layoffs

6m read
Another Jolie-Pitt child distances from family surname

Maddox Jolie-Pitt files to drop Brad Pitt's surname

2m read
Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Actor Angelina Jolie, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, and Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt attend the World Premiere of Disney’s "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" at the El Capitan Theatre on September 30, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Zahara Jolie drops Brad Pitt's name at graduation

2m read
The buzz began on May 9, when actor Jung Yoon-min posted a set of images showing Pitt smiling in a narrow Bukchon lane.

Did Brad Pitt pull off a secret visit to South Korea?

2m read