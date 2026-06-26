Before Bollywood entered the picture, Perizaad had already set her sights on a very different goal. In a recent podcast conversation with Suketu Shah, she described her entry into films as unplanned, calling herself an “accidental actor”. She shared that entrepreneurship was her first dream, one she had held since she was eight years old. After completing her education in India, she moved to New York to pursue an MBA, firmly positioned on a business track.