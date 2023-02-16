Tamil actor Suriya met the former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and shared a photograph of the encounter on social media.
Suriya shared a picture with Sachin Tendulkar on Instagram, but he didn’t reveal where and why he met him.
“Respect & Love!! @sachintendulkar,” the actor who debuts in Bollywood as producer of the Hindi remake of his hit ‘Soorarai Pottru’, captioned the photo.
‘Soorarai Pottru’ was based on the biography of GR Gopinath, who pioneered low-cost aviation in India.
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will reprise Suriya’s role from the original. He is cast opposite Bhumi Pednekar.
According to media reports, Suriya will play a cameo in the Hindi version.