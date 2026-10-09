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Violet Bridgerton spinoff confirmed by Netflix: Who really was Edmund? Cast, plot and everything we know

Start practising your curtsy, the OG Bridgertons are arriving

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
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Ruth Gemmell has played the grown-up Lady Violet till now
Ruth Gemmell has played the grown-up Lady Violet till now

Dearest gentle readers, Mama Bridgerton is coming.

After anxiously trying to find suitors for her eight children, it was only a matter of time before someone asked the obvious question: How did Violet Bridgerton land her own happily ever after?

Netflix is about to answer it. The streamer revealed on Thursday, October 8, that it’s developing a limited series centered on a young Violet and the man she’d go on to marry, Viscount Edmund Bridgerton. That's the origin story behind Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory and Hyacinth, minus the chaos of actually raising them.

So who really was Edmund?

For a man who appears mostly in memories, Edmund Bridgerton casts an awfully long shadow.

He was the viscount who married for love at a time when most of the ton married for land, money or a strategic alliance with somebody’s cousin. In flashbacks, he’s a warm, playful father and a husband who clearly adored his wife, the kind of man whose absence explains a lot about the family he left behind.

And leave them he did, far too soon. Edmund died suddenly after a bee sting, while Violet was pregnant with their youngest, Hyacinth. Anthony was still a young man when he had to take over as head of the household, and his grief shaped everything from his fear of bees to his early insistence that marriage should be sensible rather than romantic. (Kate Sharma had some thoughts about that.)

In other words, Edmund is the reason Violet’s devotion runs so deep and the reason Anthony spent an entire season trying very hard not to fall in love. Now viewers finally get to see the man himself in his prime, before the tragedy, when he was just a young viscount trying to impress a girl.

The dream team behind the drama

Shonda Rhimes is returning to the well, this time as co-writer, showrunner and executive producer. She’ll share those duties with Nicholas Nardini, a familiar Shondaland face who produced Queen Charlotte and wrote for Scandal, according to Variety.

If that pairing sounds like a winning formula, that’s because it already is. The Queen Charlotte team turned a prequel into an awards darling, and now they’re applying the same playbook to the Bridgerton matriarch. Netflix says the new show will follow Violet’s early years and her courtship with Edmund, giving her the same deep-dive treatment the Queen received.

Why the fandom is fanning itself

Ruth Gemmell has played the grown-up Lady Violet with warmth, wit and the occasional well-timed raised eyebrow, but viewers have only caught glimpses of the girl she used to be. Queen Charlotte teased a teenage Violet Ledger, with Connie Jenkins-Greig in the role, but she was a supporting player back then. A full series puts her front and center at last.

Then there’s the heartbreak factor. Anyone who’s watched the main show knows Edmund’s story doesn’t have a long runway; a bee sting cut it short, leaving Violet to raise the brood alone. Watching two young lovers fall for each other while knowing exactly what’s coming? That’s a recipe for the kind of ugly crying fans secretly live for.

And let’s not overlook the fun stuff. Who made the first move? Was Edmund smooth or a stammering mess? And who, exactly, decided the alphabet was a reasonable naming strategy for a family of eight?

Proof that prequels can steal the spotlight

There’s a lingering belief in TV land that a franchise’s first chapter is untouchable and everything after is a pale copy. Bridgerton has been gleefully disproving that theory. Queen Charlotte rode its parent show’s coattails and carved out its own devoted following and collected Emmy hardware along the way.

The Bridgerton brand has shown it can travel backward in time without losing an ounce of its charm, and the woman who has been the emotional anchor of the family seems tailor-made for a starring turn.

Who’s in the cast?

No casting has been announced yet, but the roles already have a bit of history.

  • Ruth Gemmell has played the grown-up Lady Violet since the very first season

  • Connie Jenkins-Greig played a teenage Violet Ledger in Queen Charlotte, back when she was a supporting player who hadn’t yet entered the marriage mart.

  • Rupert Evans stepped into Edmund’s boots for Season 2’s flashbacks, giving fans their first real look at the late viscount.

What we still don’t know

Netflix hasn’t named a cast or set a premiere window, so the ton will have to stew in suspense a little longer. In the meantime, start practicing your curtsy. Mama Bridgerton’s season is coming.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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