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King Charles left drenched after Queen Camilla takes shelter from tropical storm

Five-minute downpour left the British monarch seeking an umbrella during Antigua's parade

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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King Charles left drenched after Queen Camilla takes shelter from tropical storm
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Antigua and Barbuda: King Charles III was left standing in heavy rain during an independence parade in Antigua and Barbuda after Queen Camilla walked away with an umbrella, leaving the British monarch gesturing for help.

The 77-year-old King threw up his hands in apparent frustration as a sudden tropical downpour struck the ceremony marking the Caribbean nation's 45th anniversary of independence on Sunday.

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Charles was seen turning towards members of his entourage, repeatedly asking for an umbrella, while Camilla made her way to a sheltered seating area with a transparent umbrella.

The downpour caught the royal couple as they arrived at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, where local participants continued with the celebrations despite the heavy rain and strong winds.

An umbrella was eventually brought to Charles, allowing him to continue his official duties, including inspecting military personnel taking part in the parade.

The rain lasted about five minutes before the ceremony resumed in dry conditions.

The King later joked about the incident with Antigua and Barbuda's Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

"I think I'm about to grow watercress on my suit," he said in a video shared on the Royal Family's Instagram account.

It was not the first time Charles had been caught on camera expressing frustration during a public engagement.

Shortly after becoming King in September 2022, he was filmed complaining when a pen leaked ink onto his hand during a signing ceremony in Northern Ireland.

"Oh God, I hate this," Charles said at the time, before adding: "I can't bear this bloody thing."

The incident was widely circulated on social media.

Charles and Camilla are visiting the Caribbean for a series of royal engagements, including the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua and Barbuda.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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