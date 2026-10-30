Monarch embraces Bahamian tradition, dancing in vibrant Junkanoo street celebrations
King Charles III showed off his dance moves as he joined a colourful traditional Junkanoo street parade during his visit to the Bahamas, bringing a lively moment to his first Caribbean tour as monarch.
The 77-year-old king stepped into the celebrations in Nassau on Wednesday, October 28, as performers in elaborate costumes and feathered headdresses danced through the streets to the rhythm of marching bands.
Charles watched the procession before joining the performers, moving to the music and shaking traditional Bahamian cowbells in the country's national colours. Crowds gathered to watch the monarch join the festivities, offering a glimpse of one of the Caribbean nation's best-known cultural traditions.
The celebrations took place around Parliament Square and Rawson Square in the Bahamian capital. Following the parade, the King met local vendors and members of the public, stopping at market stalls to look at handmade products, including woven raffia baskets.
Junkanoo is a longstanding Bahamian tradition featuring music, dancing, colourful costumes, elaborate headpieces and street processions. The festival is traditionally celebrated on Boxing Day, December 26, and New Year's Day, January 1, although special performances are also organised for important occasions and visiting dignitaries.
The Bahamas was the first stop on Charles' nine-day Caribbean tour, which also includes visits to Guyana and Antigua and Barbuda. Queen Camilla is expected to join him for the final leg of the tour in Antigua and Barbuda, where the royal couple will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.
Charles' visit is his first to the Bahamas since becoming king in September 2022. He previously visited the country as Prince of Wales, including during its independence celebrations in 1973.
The Bahamas became independent from Britain on July 10, 1973, and remains a Commonwealth realm, with Charles serving as its head of state.
Video and inputs: AFP