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The QE2 and SEVEN Wellness kick off Dubai 30x30 with mat pilates on deck

The collaboration celebrates the spirit of Dubai 30x30

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The QE2 and SEVEN Wellness kick off Dubai 30x30 with mat pilates on deck

The Queen Elizabeth 2 (QE2) is teaming up with SEVEN Wellness to mark the start of Dubai Fitness Challenge with a series of Mat Pilates sessions on board Dubai's only floating hotel. Set against views of Port Rashid and the city skyline, the sessions bring together SEVEN's expert trainers and the timeless setting of the iconic ocean liner for a wellness experience with a difference.

The collaboration celebrates the spirit of Dubai 30x30, which encourages residents and visitors to complete 30 minutes of activity a day for 30 days. It offers a fresh way to start the month: moving mindfully, breathing in the sea air, and enjoying a setting unlike any other studio in the city.

Led by SEVEN Wellness trainers, the Mat Pilates classes focus on core strength, flexibility and posture, and are suitable for all levels, from first-timers to regular practitioners. Sessions take place on 31 October at 8:00am, and on 1 November at 8:00am and 5:00pm, with mats provided.

The sessions are open to guests staying at the QE2, who can confirm their participation at check-in, and SEVEN Wellness members, who can book through the SEVEN app. Those interested in joining can also download the SEVEN+ app and take advantage of the complimentary trial credit available to first-time users, which can be used to book a session, subject to availability.

qe2.com / @qe2dubai seven.club / @sevenwellness

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