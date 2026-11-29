Cook highlights importance of facilities in nurturing young sporting talent
Dubai: Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook stepped onto the cricket pitch with schoolchildren in Dubai on Friday, sharing his experience with young players and praising the UAE’s sporting infrastructure and potential for cricket’s growth.
Cook was the inaugural guest at the QE Global Schools Speaker Series at Queen Elizabeth’s Global Schools’ Dubai Sports City campus, where more than 250 students, parents and staff gathered for an event focused on leadership, resilience and sporting excellence.
The former England opener took part in a fireside chat moderated by Caroline Pendleton-Nash, CEO of Queen Elizabeth’s Global Schools, before heading onto the pitch to work with students.
He conducted batting practice with cricket scholars before joining Year 5 students and other sports scholars, offering guidance and encouraging them to develop their skills while enjoying the game.
Cook was impressed by the school’s facilities and the vision behind the project, saying it was rewarding to see the institution come to life.
“It’s fantastic when you see a project come to life. And you look around here, what a place to be a pupil. Every facility you want,” Cook told Gulf News.
“If you’ve got good people involved and good facilities, you’re pretty much all the way there.”
The 41-year-old, who played 161 Tests for England and scored 12,472 runs, said schools should provide children with opportunities to maximise their potential.
“I was so lucky with my schooling that I had that opportunity. That is what life is about — giving kids opportunities to further their talent and teach them a lot of things,” he said.
Cook also spoke about Queen Elizabeth’s Global Schools’ expansion into India, where its Gurugram campus opened in August alongside the Dubai Sports City school. Asked about the expectations surrounding the India venture, he said the priority should be providing children with the right environment to learn and develop.
“I think it’s the same thing, isn’t it? It’s getting a facility and a place which kids can benefit from. I’m so lucky with my schooling that I had that opportunity, and that is what life is about, giving kids opportunities to maximise their talent and teach them a lot of things,” he said.
“I think Queen Elizabeth, the brand, is certainly on the right track to do that.”
The Gurugram campus is the group’s first school in India, with another campus planned for the country as part of its wider expansion.
Cook also reflected on how much the UAE has changed since his first visit in 2004, when he toured with the England Lions academy.
“It’s an amazing place for sport. To see the change from then, which is 20-odd years ago, is incredible. I can’t imagine seeing the change over the next 20 years because this place is unbelievable in how quickly it develops,” he said.
He believes UAE cricket can become a much stronger force internationally over the coming decades.
“I think you’ll see the development of UAE cricket on a global stage. From where they are now to how much influence they will have over the next 20 years, I think will be significant,” Cook said.
He added that schools and sporting facilities across the UAE would be crucial in helping young athletes develop, although building a successful sporting system takes time.
Queen Elizabeth’s Global Schools recently partnered with Desert Vipers, becoming the UAE franchise’s official Junior Cricket Partner. Students from Year 3 onwards will receive 45 hours of specialist coaching during the academic year, with opportunities to learn from players and ambassadors.
The speaker series is a group-wide initiative aimed at bringing accomplished figures from different industries into schools to share their experiences and help students develop confidence, leadership and ambition.
Cook said he hoped his visit would inspire students through the lessons he had learnt during his career and as England captain.