“It’s fantastic when you see a project come to life. And you look around here, what a place to be a pupil. Every facility you want,” Cook told Gulf News.

Cook was impressed by the school’s facilities and the vision behind the project, saying it was rewarding to see the institution come to life.

“I think it’s the same thing, isn’t it? It’s getting a facility and a place which kids can benefit from. I’m so lucky with my schooling that I had that opportunity, and that is what life is about, giving kids opportunities to maximise their talent and teach them a lot of things,” he said.

Cook also spoke about Queen Elizabeth’s Global Schools’ expansion into India, where its Gurugram campus opened in August alongside the Dubai Sports City school. Asked about the expectations surrounding the India venture, he said the priority should be providing children with the right environment to learn and develop.

“I was so lucky with my schooling that I had that opportunity. That is what life is about — giving kids opportunities to further their talent and teach them a lot of things,” he said.

“It’s an amazing place for sport. To see the change from then, which is 20-odd years ago, is incredible. I can’t imagine seeing the change over the next 20 years because this place is unbelievable in how quickly it develops,” he said.

“I think you’ll see the development of UAE cricket on a global stage. From where they are now to how much influence they will have over the next 20 years, I think will be significant,” Cook said.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.