Veteran dance choreographer Anna Feliciano dies at 65

She was a one of the creative forces behind Willie Revillame's 'Wowowin' variety show
Dubai: Anna Feliciano, the dynamic dancer and veteran choreographer who shaped television dance in the 1990s and beyond, has passed away at the age of 65.
The news of her passing was confirmed by her family on social media. Her son, Rupert Feliciano, shared a photo of his mother on Facebook with a loving tribute, writing, “In loving memory of Annabelle S. Feliciano, November 7, 1959 – October 23, 2025.”
Her daughter-in-law, April Feliciano, also shared the somber announcement, inviting the public to celebrate her life. “With heavy hearts we are announcing the passing of our beloved Mama Annabelle Feliciano,” she wrote. “Let’s celebrate Mama Anna’s life together as we share stories how she touched lives on a deeper level.”
Feliciano was a significant creative figure in noontime television, known for crafting energetic dance segments. She was a key contributor to Willie Revillame's variety show, 'Wowowin.'
The team behind 'Wowowin' publicly honoured her contributions, remembering her as one of the essential creative forces that helped define the program’s identity.
A viewing is being held at the Loyola Memorial Chapel Commonwealth in Quezon City, beginning at 1pm today at the Diligence chapel on the 2nd floor. A necrological service is scheduled for 7pm.
