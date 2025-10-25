Veteran dance choreographer Anna Feliciano dies at 65

The news of her passing was confirmed by her family on social media. Her son, Rupert Feliciano, shared a photo of his mother on Facebook with a loving tribute, writing, “In loving memory of Annabelle S. Feliciano, November 7, 1959 – October 23, 2025.”

Dubai : Anna Feliciano, the dynamic dancer and veteran choreographer who shaped television dance in the 1990s and beyond, has passed away at the age of 65.

A viewing is being held at the Loyola Memorial Chapel Commonwealth in Quezon City, beginning at 1pm today at the Diligence chapel on the 2nd floor. A necrological service is scheduled for 7pm.

The team behind 'Wowowin' publicly honoured her contributions, remembering her as one of the essential creative forces that helped define the program’s identity.

Her daughter-in-law, April Feliciano, also shared the somber announcement, inviting the public to celebrate her life. “With heavy hearts we are announcing the passing of our beloved Mama Annabelle Feliciano,” she wrote. “Let’s celebrate Mama Anna’s life together as we share stories how she touched lives on a deeper level.”

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.