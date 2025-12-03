Zvonareva rolls back the years at Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge

41-year-old enters quarter-finals of annual W100 Dubai event at Habtoor Grand Resort
Dubai: Russian veteran Vera Zvonareva rolled back the years in style with a fashionable 6-1, 6-2 win over qualifier Tereza Martincova and advance to the quarter-finals of the 28th Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge at the Habtoor Grand Resort, on Wednesday.
Also making it to the last eight stages of the singles competition, but in contrasting style, was Polina Iatcenko of Russia, China’s Xinyu Gao and Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands.
Iatcenko and 17-year-old Vendula Valdamannova were tied 6-6 in the first set when the fast-improving Dutch girl was forced to retire after slipping while making a backhand return injuring her left knee, while seventh-seeded Dutch girl Rus blew away countrywoman and former runner-up Arianne Hartono 6-1, 6-2 before Gao dug in deep for a 7-6 (6), 6-2 win over Elena Pridankina.
But, the afternoon was all about former world No 2 Zvonareva as the 41-year-old made best use of the wild card she was offered by the organisers.
Playing in her first competitive match since a shoulder surgery in September last year, Zvonareva had opened with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Tara Wuerth to kickstart her latest return.
And the ageing Russian was well aware that her second-round meeting against Martincova — who had knocked out top seed Dalma Galfi the same day — was never going to be easy. “It was tough out there,” Zvonareva relented after winning in 70 minutes.
“The scoreline doesn’t say everything. I knew what she is capable of on court. But I had made up my mind to fight for each and every point, no matter what. Of course, there is the experience with me. And that is all behind as this is a fresh match that has to be won. Believe me, it is not all that easy to stay passionate about your sport all the time,” she added.
Her pedigree, however, showed through in the hot afternoon sun on Wednesday as she dominated her younger opponent through a major part of the encounter.
Having won 12 WTA singles titles and reaching a further 18 finals across her career during her prime, Zvonareva was keen to be counted among the hopefuls after being awarded one of the four wild cards here this week.
“I had this belief. But I think the key lay in my feeling deep inside that I could win this point and look forward to the next. Honestly, I am tired. I have to now go and ensure my body gets enough rest and recovers so that I am ready for the next match on Friday,” she noted.
Zvonareva was also a women’s doubles champion at the 2006 US Open and 2012 Australian Open and a mixed doubles champion at the 2004 US Open and 2006 Wimbledon Championships. “All those past results really do not matter now. For me, this match was important and the next one is even more important. I will be there fighting for every point, just like I did today,” Zvonareva said.
Results: (Singles) Polina Iatcenko bt Vendula Valdamannova 6-6 (retd.); Arantxa Rus bt Arianne Hartono 6-1, 6-2; Xinyu Gao bt Elena Pridankina 7-6 (6), 6-2; Vera Zvonareva bt Tereza Martincova 6-1, 6-2. (Doubles) Ankita Raina/Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty bt Georgina Garcia-Perez/Valentina Ryser 6-3, 6-2; Harriet Dart/Arina Rodionova bt Dalila Jakupovic/Kristina Mladenovic 7-6 (5), 6-2; Olivia Gadecki/Mika Stojsavljevic bt Amina Anshba/Michaela Bayerlova 6-1, 7-5.
