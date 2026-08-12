Actor’s Instagram quote on ‘expensive’ love and loyalty fuels online speculation
Urmila Matondkar posted a brief but pointed message about love, loyalty and time on Instagram, arriving shortly after her former husband, Mohsin Akhtar, shared photographs from his second wedding reception.
Mohsin, previously married to the actor, posted images from the celebration with his new wife, Nidhaa Bhatt, he in a pink sherwani, she in red. Alongside the photos, he penned a heartfelt note of gratitude:
"You didn't just become my wife. You became my home, my peace, and my favorite part of every day. I'm grateful to Allah for bringing you into my life, and I promise to cherish you, stand by you, and love you through every chapter of our journey. Here's to us, to forever, and to the beautiful life we're about to build together. Thank you for being mine, my love. Forever grateful for you."
Around the same time, Urmila posted a quote to her Instagram Stories: "I like expensive things like love, loyalty and time." The post made no mention of Mohsin or his wedding, and she has not indicated any connection to the event.
Mohsin first announced his relationship with Nidhaa in June, sharing a message about finding love again: "Pure intentions, honest love, and a heart full of sabr and shukur. Keep your soul pure, heal along the way, and trust that Allah's script is always better." He credited Nidhaa's sincerity for bringing light into his life.
Urmila and Mohsin were married on February 4, 2016, in an intimate ceremony that drew considerable attention. The couple reportedly met in 2014 at a wedding connected to designer Manish Malhotra's family; Malhotra himself was a guest at their wedding, which featured a visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar followed by a nikah ceremony.
Reports of strain in the marriage surfaced in 2024, with a source close to the couple indicating that Urmila had filed for divorce in a Mumbai court that September. The two have since parted ways, with Mohsin now married to Nidhaa.
While the timing of Urmila's latest post has invited speculation, she has not publicly linked it to her former husband or his wedding.