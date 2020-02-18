V.Unbeatable Image Credit: Twitter.com/howiemandel

Mumbai-based dance group V. Unbeatable has won the second season of ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’. The dancers found international glory with their victory on the American reality show on February 17.

V. Unbeatable, which is composed of 29 dancers from Mumbai, first appeared on ‘America’s Got Talent’ in 2019, winning a Golden Buzzer from guest judge Dwyane Wade. The group came in fourth place last year, but this time around, V. Unbeatable won the trophy and received a standing ovation from celebrity judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon and Howie Mandel.

The group has received immense support from the Indian audience too. Earlier, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh wished them luck before the finale’s announcement.

“I am very happy that V. Unbeatable have made it to the finals of ‘America’s Got Talent’. This is unprecedented. I’d like to give my best wishes to the troupe. I just want to say that whatever you have achieved on the world stage is unprecedented. To do what you guys have done on the world stage in such a spectacular fashion, you have won the hearts of the entire nation,” Singh said in a video. He further added: “We are so proud of you. We love you for your dedication, commitment and honesty. Keep it going till the finals. Put in all your energy and perform with your hearts and bring it home. C’mon V Unbeatable.”

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Indian choreographer Shiamak Davar also wished the group success ahead of the finals.

V. Unbeatable faced some tough competition along the, winning he final round in a superfan vote.

According to media reports, V. Unbeatable was formed in 2012 and had competed in the reality show, ‘India’s Got Talent’.