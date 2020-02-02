‘Kaamyaab’ is about a small-time actor trying to find his breakout role

Shah Rukh Khan announced on Friday that his banner Red Chillies Entertainment is associating as a producer with the upcoming film ‘Kaamyaab’.

Khan took to Twitter to make the announcement.

“Extremely poignant story of a character artist... his struggles with himself, films and life... bitterly sweet and very well enacted. Hope all enjoy this small film with a biggish heart,” he wrote.

‘Kaamyaab’ is directed by Hardik Mehta and the film features Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal in leading roles.

“The film is about a character actor’s life. It showcases what happens with their lives when they complete a lot of films,” Mishra said. “This film is a tribute to the character artists of Hindi cinema.”

The actor also thanked Khan for associating with a film like this.

“I am so happy and speechless that Khan sahab [sir] is supporting this kind of cinema and taking the responsibility to showcase it to everyone,” he said.

Red Chillies Entertainment tweeted that the film releases in Indian cinemas on March 6.

In an earlier interview with IANS, Mehta had spoken about the film, saying: “‘Kaamyaab’ is the story of a side actor who has been in Bollywood movies for a very long and doing typical cliche roles of doctor, inspector, smuggler etc. You know how these typical Hindi movies of the 80s and 90s were made. He has been a part of that throughout and after retirement, he realises that he didn’t do one good role in his life where he can be noticed, what he can be known for. This is what ‘Kaamyaab’ is about. It narrates a side actor’s journey to be mainstream or main guy for at least one movie.”

‘Kaamyaab’ had its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival and has won accolades at multiple film festivals.