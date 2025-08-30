Fans of two of the Philippines’ biggest love teams are excited over the duo's TV comeback
A new primetime television series is setting the internet on fire after two of the Philippines' biggest stars, formerly from rival love teams, were announced as leads.
Get ready for some serious on-screen chemistry: Kathryn Bernardo and James Reid are finally starring together in a new show, and fans are freaking out.
It turns out a decade of fandom divides can be undone with a single casting announcement. On Friday, the online world lit up when ABS-CBN's Dreamscape Entertainment officially revealed that James Reid will be starring opposite Kathryn Bernardo in a long-awaited television comeback.
Someone is joining her… and it’s none other than James Reid! The powerhouse tandem you never saw coming. Asia’s Superstar — Kathryn Bernardo and Multimedia Prince — James Reid, together in a teleserye from Dreamscape Entertainment," the post read.
For years, these two were at the head of what felt like competing entertainment dynasties. Kathryn was the queen of 'KathNiel' alongside her former on- and off-screen partner Daniel Padilla. James, meanwhile, was one half of 'JaDine' with Nadine Lustre. Now, for the first time ever, they’re together in a teleserye.
'I did not expect this too,' Kathryn said in an interview with ABS-CBN's MJ Felipe, a sentiment probably shared by the majority of Filipino viewers who grew up with their respective love teams. The surprise was so real that fans immediately coined a new moniker for the pairing: 'KathReid.'
This announcement follows a week after Dreamscape teased Kathryn’s return to the small screen on August 22, promising a 'grandest comeback' for the 'Asia's Superstar.' Details about the new series, including the title, plot, and other cast members, are being kept tightly under wraps for now, but filming is set to begin very soon, according to Kathryn.
For James, it’s a big deal, too. He’s been largely focused on his music career over the last few years, making this his big return to primetime acting. The last time he was a lead in a TV series was back in 2016's 'Till I Met You'. He hinted at the project in a recent interview with Karen Davila, sharing that 'I have a teleserye that currently is in the works. I will be working with a female lead... a very talented actress.
He added, 'I can't announce just yet. But in due time. We will be taping this year,'I am actually excited for this project and to work with my co-star.'
Kathryn made a point to clarify that this isn't about creating another traditional love team. 'It’s not a love team, it’s more a partnership,' she said. This distinction is interesting and probably a sign that this show is looking to break from the usual romantic formula. It’s also James' comeback, so the stakes are high for both of them.
Love team, drama, friendship? Whatever the story is, the buzz is already undeniable. Two major stars from two defining eras of local showbiz joining forces? The screen is about to get a lot brighter.
