For James, it’s a big deal, too. He’s been largely focused on his music career over the last few years, making this his big return to primetime acting. The last time he was a lead in a TV series was back in 2016's 'Till I Met You'. He hinted at the project in a recent interview with Karen Davila, sharing that 'I have a teleserye that currently is in the works. I will be working with a female lead... a very talented actress.