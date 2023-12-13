Former sweethearts Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla reunited on-stage for ABS-CBN Christmas Special, nearly two weeks after their breakup announcement
ABS-CBN entertainment staff posted snapshots on X (formerly Twitter), capturing the couple's lively performance, showcasing them singing and dancing. The ex-couple delivered a nostalgic performance at Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City, singing 'Friends' theme, 'I'll Be There for You'.
Their performance was a highlight in the upcoming ABS-CBN 'Christmas Special,' set to be broadcast soon.
‘KathNiel’ fans around the world were left disappointed when actors Bernardo and Padilla officially confirmed that they are parting ways after being together for 11 years. ‘We’ve been drifting apart for a while now,’ wrote the actress in an Instagram post
The star couple and their relationship is something fans celebrated for over a decade, and last month, Bernardo confirmed the split on her Instagram account. Celebrated for their undeniable chemistry, the couple known as ‘KathNiel’ charmed audiences with their on-screen and off-screen connection.
Kathryn also said that they tried their best to make their relationship work.
In 2022, breakup rumours surfaced during a media conference for '2 Good 2 Be True,' as differing opinions on loyalty triggered speculations. Padilla and Bernardo marked 11 years of being together in October 2022. Transitioning from teen stars to a powerhouse love team, ‘KathNiel’ not only achieved success collaboratively, but also individually.