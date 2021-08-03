We all know what it’s like to have a crush on someone who is famous. Now here is a musical that takes the concept and skips forward with it.
In ‘Love Beyond the Sea’, cruise ship singer Oliver Allen (Wim Hoste) falls in love and tries to serenade Chloe (played on screen by Suzie Demetri Robertson), a cover girl.
The story that plays out has been conceptualised and written by Dubai locals Wim Hoste and Alex Broun, and it’s inspired by the Queen Elizabeth II, the very ship-turned-floating-hotel it’ll be performed on this weekend. Songs sung include ‘Beyond the Sea Bobby Darin, ‘New York New York’ by Frank Sinatra and ‘Shallow’ by Lady Gaga. “Performing on the legendary QE2 for a show about a cruise ship singer - that is really a perfect match,” says Hoste. “Knowing [that I’ll be on] the same stage Sir Elton john, David Bowie, Dame Shirley Bassey and Aretha Franklin performed [on is amazing]. For me, being the first Belgian on that stage is very exciting.”
“This is a new concept for entertainment in the GCC and Dubai will be the first place to experience this unique interaction between live performance and cinema projection,” adds Wim Hoste.
Robert Duce, CEO of Theatre by QE2, said “It’s such an exciting and unusual idea – thinking right outside the box – that it appealed to us immediately. It’s also great to work with local artistes on their own original project – and inspired by our own QE2!”
Don’t miss it!
Tickets to see ‘Love Beyond the Sea’ on QE II on August 6 start at Dh99. Doors open at 7pm.