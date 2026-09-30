The Paradise box office: Nani's film crosses Rs 1 billion in India, his biggest hit in 18 years

The Paradise is the sixth Telugu film this year to cross Rs 100 crore worldwide. The others are Peddi (Rs 331 crore), Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (Rs 300 crore), The Raja Saab (which made Rs 100.20 crore on its opening day alone), Irumudi and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Nani's film is still well behind the Rs 300 crore totals at the top of the list. That gap mostly reflects the bigger star power behind those films, not weakness in The Paradise's run.