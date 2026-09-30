The Paradise box office: Nani's film crosses Rs 1 billion in India, his biggest hit in 18 years

Action drama The Paradise turns surprise blockbuster with Rs 101.50 crore in 6 days
After 33 films and 18 years, Nani finally has a Rs 100 crore domestic grosser. It came with the film critics were hardest on.
The Paradise, Srikanth Odela's action drama set in 1980s Secunderabad, collected Rs 101.50 crore net in India by the end of its sixth day, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. Worldwide, the film has reached Rs 150.50 crore gross. That makes it the biggest hit of Nani's career, even after harsh reviews and heavy criticism on social media.
How the numbers built up
The film started strong. Paid previews on September 23 brought in Rs 11.60 crore from 900 shows, with occupancy near 79 percent. Opening day added Rs 34.65 crore net across 9,732 shows, a career-best start for the actor.
The second day showed the effect of the reviews. Collections fell 57 percent to Rs 14.90 crore as the show count dropped to 7,049. The film recovered slightly on Day 3 with Rs 15.25 crore, then held steady through the weekdays and crossed Rs 100 crore net on Day 6.
Overseas markets contributed about Rs 30 crore gross over the same period.
Beating his previous best films in under a week
The Paradise has already outgrossed the full theatrical runs of most of Nani's recent hits:
Saripodhaa Sanivaaram: about Rs 56 crore net in India and Rs 100 crore worldwide in its full run. The Paradise has passed both.
Dasara, his earlier film with Odela: about Rs 62 crore net and Rs 107 crore worldwide. The Paradise has passed its domestic total and is close to its global figure.
HIT: The Third Case: about Rs 70 crore net and Rs 120 crore worldwide.
Hi Nanna: about Rs 45 crore net and Rs 80 crore worldwide. The Paradise has more than doubled its domestic collection.
Its place in Telugu cinema's 2026
The Paradise is the sixth Telugu film this year to cross Rs 100 crore worldwide. The others are Peddi (Rs 331 crore), Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (Rs 300 crore), The Raja Saab (which made Rs 100.20 crore on its opening day alone), Irumudi and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Nani's film is still well behind the Rs 300 crore totals at the top of the list. That gap mostly reflects the bigger star power behind those films, not weakness in The Paradise's run.
About the film
Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise stars Nani, Raghav Juyal, Sonali Kulkarni and Kayadu Lohar. It released in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil.
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