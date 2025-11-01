The Conjuring series isn't over — it's getting a prequel

As for time defying actors Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, they might finally be retiring from the series – the upcoming film will likely focus on the first few cases of the Warren family, which means they’ll probably be played by other (younger) actors.

Earlier this year we saw paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren’s supposed last case in the film Conjuring: Last Rites . We didn’t think it was over, and we were proved right on Halloween when the makers announced a prequel is in the offing.

The Conjuring universe has been frightening fans for ages – with nine epic chapters that include Annabelle and the Nun, we can safely say the makers know what they are doing. And they won't stop anytime soon.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.