The Conjuring series isn't over — it's getting a prequel

Ed and Lorraine Warren are not done with you
Just when you thought it was over…
Earlier this year we saw paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren’s supposed last case in the film Conjuring: Last Rites. We didn’t think it was over, and we were proved right on Halloween when the makers announced a prequel is in the offing.
Variety reports that filmmaker Rodrigue Huart is in talks to direct. Meanwhile, the minds behind the other Conjuring movies and The Nun II - Richard Naing and Ian Goldberg – are in talks to write the script.
As for time defying actors Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, they might finally be retiring from the series – the upcoming film will likely focus on the first few cases of the Warren family, which means they’ll probably be played by other (younger) actors.
But that’s not all. After the Last Rite’s run netted $487 million globally, HBO decided to get into the act – it is developing a series that picks up where the films leave us.
The Conjuring universe has been frightening fans for ages – with nine epic chapters that include Annabelle and the Nun, we can safely say the makers know what they are doing. And they won't stop anytime soon.
In the mood for a movie fright night? Check out our picks of scary tales.
