The Conjuring Last Rites review roundup: Overstuffed, painfully safe, and short on scares

Meanwhile, Rotten Tomatoes’ user base is split. Some fans called it “one of the best entries” in the series, praising Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga’s never-failing chemistry and the film’s emotional depth. Others groaned about its overstuffed 135-minute runtime, routine scares, and the franchise’s refusal to take risks. One user crowned it “a fitting end” that leaned more on family than frights, though they admit there’s at least one scream-worthy jump scare that earns bragging rights.