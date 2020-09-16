Taiwanese actor and singer Alien Huang has been found dead at the age of 36 in his home in Taipei.
Though the cause of death has not yet been revealed, preliminary investigations suggests that he died after slipping outside his bathroom. Local media have published alleged details around the circumstances of Huang’s death that have not yet been confirmed.
Reports allege that Huang’s father had found his body on Wednesday morning, lying half-dressed and motionless in the hallway outside his bathroom. He allegedly had external head injuries and there were blood stains on the floor. In addition, his bathtub was filled with water.
Huang was part of the now-disbanded boy bands HC3 and Cosmo, in 2002 and 2003 respectively. He released several solo albums and starred in films and television programmes.
Huang served as the host of the Taiwanese variety entertainment show ‘100% Entertainment’ until 2016.
As a businessman and creative, Huang founded the clothing brand AES (Alien Evolution Studio) in 2008, where he also served as a designer.
Additionally, Huang had released three illustration books wherein he express his emotions through the written word and his drawings.
Journalist Vivienne Chow wrote on Twitter that Huang “is the third Asian celebrity to have died at the age of 36 in three consecutive days, after Japanese actress Ashina Sei and Korean actress Oh In-hye. Tragic.”