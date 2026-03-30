Spice Girls reunion: Victoria Beckham and Geri Horner enjoy London night out after tour heartbreak

The pair reunited in London on Friday, March 27, to support Victoria’s son, Cruz Beckham
Some bonds stay forever.
Victoria Beckham recently took to Instagram to share a moment with her longtime bandmate Geri Horner. The pair reunited in London on Friday, March 27, to support Victoria’s son, Cruz Beckham, as his band The Breakers played their final gig.
Sporting matching white t-shirts and smiles, the 51-year-old fashion icon and the 53-year-old posed for a series of snaps alongside David Beckham. Victoria captioned the post, “Last night! @cruzbeckham @itsthebreakers. Love you @gerihalliwellhorner.”
This post comes on the heels of disappointing news for the Spice Girls' global fanbase. Plans for a massive 30th-anniversary reunion, which would have celebrated three decades since the release of their culture-shifting debut Wannabe, have officially been scrapped.
Despite months of high-level talks between Victoria, Geri, Mel C, Mel B, and Emma Bunton, the logistics simply didn't click into gear in time. Rumours of a Netflix documentary and a potential residency at the Las Vegas Sphere had kept hopes high, but those projects have also been shelved following reported scheduling conflicts and internal tensions.
Mel C recently addressed the heartbreak during an interview on Australia’s The Smallzy Show, confirming that a reunion is not currently on the cards. "We are communicating all the time. We want to do something, who knows when," she admitted. While she remains optimistic about a future appearance, the only official 30th-anniversary milestone fans can look forward to is a commemorative coin from the Royal Mint.
Even Victoria, who famously sat out the group's 2019 stadium tour, had previously toyed with the idea of a Vegas residency, though she admitted a full-scale world tour was off the table due to her fashion empire commitments. For now, it seems the Spice Girls are content being fans of the next generation, trading the stage for the front row of a Cruz Beckham concert.