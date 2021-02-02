Fans of Yash in India have addressed a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting July 16 be declared a public holiday in honour of ‘KGF Chapter 2’.
We couldn’t make this up even if we tried. A letter that has gone viral on social media is being shared by fans of the Kannada actor who spearheads the action-thriller franchise, which will release on July 16 across India.
Twitter user Rocking Styles put up the post on his social media account, tagging the Indian Prime Minister, while adding the message: “Sir Consider Fans Emotionߥ?And Declare National Holiday On 16/7/2021 [sic].”
The letter, which is also addressed to Modi, reads: ‘Respected Sir, As all we know the most expected Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 releasing on 16/7/2021 Friday. People are eagerly waiting for the movie, so we are requesting you to declare a national holiday. Try to understand our feelings. It’s not just a movie it’s our emotion.”
The Twitter user has signed the letter as ‘Rocking Style YASH BOSS FAN’.
The letter has been picked up by fans of Yash, who have posted it multiple times across social media.
‘KGF Chapter 2’, which also stars Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, is directed by Prashanth Neel. The story continues on from the first instalment that sees Yash play the criminal mastermind Rocky who lands in Mumbai to seek power and wealth in order to fulfil a promise to his dying mother. In the second instalment he faces off Dutt’s Adheera. The film also stars Srinidhi Shetty, along with Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj.
The first chapter, which released in 2018 across several languages, reportedly earned close to Rs2.5 billion at the global box office.