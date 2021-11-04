Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi and his team were reportedly attacked by a man outside the Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru on November 2.
Earlier, a video of the incident went viral and it was reported that the allegedly drunk man had tried to kick the actor because he refused to take a selfie with him.
However, according to the Times of India, Bengaluru Police confirmed that it was the actor’s aid that was kicked by the drunken passenger outside the arrivals area. Both parties have reached a compromise after the incident and no case was registered, the report added.
In the clip, the man can be seen running towards the group of people that included Sethupathi and security personnel and landing a kick. The man is then grabbed by the security officials.
Sethupathi, known for starring in movies such as ‘Sundarapandian’ and ‘Super Deluxe’, had apparently arrived in the Karnataka capital from Chennai for a TV show’s shoot.