Jr NTR, the actor and TV host son of late actor and one-time chief minster of Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao, is all set to host the Telugu edition of the popular quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.
The show will be called ‘Evaro Melo Koteshwarudu’. Actor Ram Charan, who is going to be the first guest on the show, has filmed for the episode.
The teaser of the show was released on Sunday. Charan took to Twitter to share it: “My brother @tarak9999, loved being your guest for #EMK! Hope you all have as much fun watching it as we did shooting!”
Tarak is the name friends use to address Jr NTR, who shares his late father’s name, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao.
On the sets of ‘Evaro Melo Koteshwarudu’, they engaged in light-hearted banter, evoking laughter, one on the host seat and the other on the hot seat.
The first episode of ‘Evaro Melo Koteshwarudu’ featuring Ram Charan is slated to go on air on August 22 on Gemini TV.
On the work front, Jr NTR and Charan will star together in SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited period drama ‘RRR’.