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Vijay, Trisha's Chennai wedding appearance goes viral; pose with Jagan

Star-studded Chennai wedding draws Vijay, Trisha, and political leaders

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Vijay and Trisha Krishnan pose for a photograph with former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the newlyweds at a wedding reception in Chennai.
Vijay and Trisha Krishnan pose for a photograph with former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the newlyweds at a wedding reception in Chennai.
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and Trisha Krishnan attended a wedding reception in Chennai on Thursday, drawing attention as videos of their appearance circulated on social media.

They were among the guests at the reception celebrating the wedding of YS Anil Reddy's daughter. Anil is the cousin of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Vijay and Trisha were accompanied by Vijay's mother, Shobha Chandrashekhar. Videos from the event showed the actors arriving at the venue, greeting the newlyweds and posing for photographs.

Vijay wore a brown suit, while Trisha wore a pink saree. The two were also seen posing with Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao attended the reception with his wife, Shailima.

Vijay and Trisha's public appearances

The Chennai reception was another public appearance by Vijay and Trisha together. In March, the two actors attended the wedding reception of entrepreneur and film producer Kalpathi S Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh's son in Chennai.

They were also spotted together in the United Kingdom in September at the Silverstone Circuit, where actor Ajith Kumar participated in the Michelin Le Mans Cup race.

Vijay attended the sporting event as the guest of honour and waved the green flag to signal the start of the race. Trisha was also present at the venue.

Vijay and Trisha have shared screen space in several films, including Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi and Leo. Their latest collaboration, Leo, brought the popular on-screen pairing together again.

Gautam Adani at Chennai wedding reception

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay with Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the wedding reception in Chennai. The three were seen seated together, chatting and exchanging smiles during the celebrations. Their photographs from the event have since circulated on social media.

The reception also gave Vijay an opportunity to meet former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. In videos shared on social media, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister is seen interacting with Jagan before the two pose for photographs.

Jagan attended the celebrations with his wife, YS Bharati. The couple met the newlyweds, blessed them and wished them a happy and peaceful married life. Jagan’s mother, YS Vijayamma, was also present at the reception.

The wedding had a political connection through the bride’s family. Her father, YS Anil Reddy, is a cousin of Jagan Mohan Reddy and is associated with politics in Andhra Pradesh.

The gathering brought together prominent personalities from politics, business, and the film industry, and photos and videos from the Chennai reception drew attention online.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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