Star-studded Chennai wedding draws Vijay, Trisha, and political leaders
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and Trisha Krishnan attended a wedding reception in Chennai on Thursday, drawing attention as videos of their appearance circulated on social media.
They were among the guests at the reception celebrating the wedding of YS Anil Reddy's daughter. Anil is the cousin of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Vijay and Trisha were accompanied by Vijay's mother, Shobha Chandrashekhar. Videos from the event showed the actors arriving at the venue, greeting the newlyweds and posing for photographs.
Vijay wore a brown suit, while Trisha wore a pink saree. The two were also seen posing with Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao attended the reception with his wife, Shailima.
The Chennai reception was another public appearance by Vijay and Trisha together. In March, the two actors attended the wedding reception of entrepreneur and film producer Kalpathi S Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh's son in Chennai.
They were also spotted together in the United Kingdom in September at the Silverstone Circuit, where actor Ajith Kumar participated in the Michelin Le Mans Cup race.
Vijay attended the sporting event as the guest of honour and waved the green flag to signal the start of the race. Trisha was also present at the venue.
Vijay and Trisha have shared screen space in several films, including Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi and Leo. Their latest collaboration, Leo, brought the popular on-screen pairing together again.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay with Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the wedding reception in Chennai. The three were seen seated together, chatting and exchanging smiles during the celebrations. Their photographs from the event have since circulated on social media.
The reception also gave Vijay an opportunity to meet former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. In videos shared on social media, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister is seen interacting with Jagan before the two pose for photographs.
Jagan attended the celebrations with his wife, YS Bharati. The couple met the newlyweds, blessed them and wished them a happy and peaceful married life. Jagan’s mother, YS Vijayamma, was also present at the reception.
The wedding had a political connection through the bride’s family. Her father, YS Anil Reddy, is a cousin of Jagan Mohan Reddy and is associated with politics in Andhra Pradesh.
The gathering brought together prominent personalities from politics, business, and the film industry, and photos and videos from the Chennai reception drew attention online.