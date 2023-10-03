Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati and Manju Warrier will be a part of the star cast of Rajinikanth's next movie, tentatively titled 'Thalaivar 170'.
The movie's producer, Lyca Productions, made the announcements on social media on October 3.
Fahadh Faasil, one of Malayalam cinema's leading stars who's now making a mark across the country with memorable roles in flicks such as 'Mamannan' and the 'Pushpa' franchise, has been signed up, the production house said in a tweet earlier in the day.
Rana Daggubati wowed audiences with his turn as the villain in both the 'Baahubali' movies. It remains to be seen which of these actors will don the role of the antagonist against the superstar.
That's not all. 'Thalaivar170' has signed up leading female talents, including Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan. While Warrier who paired with Tamil star Ajith Kumar for the action entertainer 'Thunivu' earlier this year, Singh was last seen in the Dulquer Salmaan crime drama 'King of Kotha'. Vijayan won laurels for her roles in the Pa Ranjith movies 'Sarpatta Parambarai' and 'Natchathiram Nagargirathu', which were critically acclaimed.
'Thalaivar170' will be directed by TJ Gnanavel — who had previously made the gritty social drama 'Jai Bhim' — and Anirudh Ravichander will compose its music.
'Thalaivar' stands for "leader" in Tamil and is a moniker given to Rajinikanth owing to the success his movies have had at the box office over the decades. The superstar's last movie 'Jailer' raked in over Rs6.5 billion at the global box office, according to Indian media reports.
Apart from 'Thalaivar170', 72-year-old Rajinikanth has two other movies at hand currently: A cameo in his daughter Aishwarya's movie 'Lal Salaam' and a yet-to-be titled project with Lokesh Kanagaraj, whose movies have all been successes. Kanagaraj's 'Kaithi' got a Bollywood remake in 'Bholaa', and his subsequent movies, 'Master' with Vijay and 'Vikram' with Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi, were hits.