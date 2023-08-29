Indian superstar Rajinikanth recently visited bus depot no-4 of BMTC (Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation) in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
He was seen at the depot in a white kurta and was surrounded by police security. Rajinikanth met his fans and took photos with them.
The actor worked as a conductor for BMTC, when it was known as Bangalore Transport Service (BTS), in the 1970s. He later moved to cinema, where he found fame.
Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ is doing well at the box office.
According to Indian media reports, the movie, an action thriller, has minted nearly Rs6 billion at the global box office in 20 days of release.
After the movie’s release, the actor has been travelling around India.
He visited the Badrinath shrine in Uttarakhand, and Rajrappa Temple in Ramgarh and Chhinnamasta Temple in Jharkhand.
The actor also visited Lucknow, where he met Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan. Rajinikanth also organised a special screening of his film ‘Jailer’, which was attended by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. He met the state’s chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav. He also paid a visit to Surya Command and interacted with all ranks and families. He expressed deep gratitude and appreciation for the Indian Army’s service to the nation.
‘Jailer’ has a stellar star cast that includes Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi and Vinayakan in prominent roles.
Malayalam actor Mohanlal and Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar have extended cameos in the film. Shroff shared the screen with Rajnikanth 36 years ago in the Hindi film ‘Uttar Dakshin’.