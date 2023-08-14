Indian superstar Rajinikanth visited the Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand to celebrate the massive success of his latest film ‘Jailer’, which has crossed the Rs200-crore (Dh88,552,272.18) milestone in box office collections.
A video that went viral on X, formerly called Twitter, shows the Tamil actor greeting devotees, fans, policemen, priests and was seen donning a blue sweater.
The actor stayed inside the temple complex for over 30 minutes and participated in a ritual.
Rajinikanth is known for his spiritual nature and frequently visits temples across India.
Fans, priests and policemen were both honoured upon meeting the superstar, who greeted everyone and talked casually to people.
After he offered prayers, the priests offered him a garland of tulsi (basil) leaves. After that he attended the evening rituals and met with the head priest of the temple.
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, ‘Jailer’ has become a massive success, going past all projections by grossing Rs100 crore (Dh44,276,136) in two days. The film is expected to net five times that figure during its box office run.
The movie is doing well in South India where it earned most of its revenues. It’s also doing well in North Indian markets such as Delhi, Mumbai, Gujarat and Punjab.
‘Jailer’, according to box office reports, is also doing well in overseas markets including the US, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, the UAE and the UK.
‘Jailer’ also marks the actor’s collaboration with veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal, Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar and Bollywood star Jackie Shroff, further amping up the hype.