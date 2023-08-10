Rajinikanth fans were seen cheering for the superstar during his whistle-worthy entry scene in the film ‘Jailer’, leading to a theatre in Mumbai pausing the film.
A video was captured on X, formerly called Twitter, by a fan who was present at the theatre and displayed a short clip of how the movie was suddenly paused in the hall as everyone stood up and started cheering loudly. While this would have been normal in South India, it is rare to see such appreciation in other parts of India.
After that, the hall went silent as Rajnikanth’s character ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian started speaking before he suddenly begins his killing spree.
South Indian cinema has gained a lot of traction in the Hindi belt in recent years, though this level of applause in a theatre in Mumbai was a surprise. In addition, due to the film also having other big stars like Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, Ramya Krishnan and Tamannaah Bhatia, ‘Jailer’ exploded even further.
The story of the movie follows Muthuvel Pandian, a family man and former jailer whose simple looks veils his lethal killer instincts as he tracks down a powerful gang leader who has escaped from jail, leading Muthuvel to slaughter as many as he can before nabbing the gangster.