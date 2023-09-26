Tamil actor-director Raghava Lawrence, who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming supernatural-horror-comedy film ‘Chandramukhi 2’, met superstar Rajinikanth and sought his blessings for his new outing.
He also congratulated Rajinikanth for the massive success of his latest movie ‘Jailer’.
Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the actor-director, who is also a choreographer, posted photos of his meeting with the superstar.
Lawrence, best known for acting in and directing the ‘Kanchana’ horror-comedy franchise, was seen wearing a white kurta and dhoti, while Rajnikanth wore a black shirt and white dhoti.
The two later hugged each other and got a photo clicked in all smiles.
‘Jailer’, according to Indian media reports, garnered critical and commercial acclaim and collected over Rs6.5 billion at the box office.
‘Chandramukhi 2’ is a sequel to director P Vasu’s hugely successful film ‘Chandramukhi’ (2005) which starred Rajinikanth in the lead.
The sequel also stars Kangana Ranaut, Mahima Nambiar, Vadivelu and Lakshmi Menon, and will release in UAE theatres on September 28.