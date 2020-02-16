Bong Joon Ho and the cast of 'Parasite' pose at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Image Credit: Reuters

Tamil producer PL Thenappan, who holds the rights of the 1999 Vijay-starrer ‘Minsara Kanna’, has declared he will sue the makers of ‘Parasite’, the Korean film that won big at the recent Oscars on grounds of plagiarism.

“On Monday or Tuesday, I will be filing a case with help from an international lawyer. They have taken the plot from my film. When they find out that some of our films have been inspired by their films, they file cases. Similarly, it is only fair for us to do the same,” Thenappan told The News Minute, adding that he would seek compensation from the producers of ‘Parasite’ for copying the idea of his film.

On February 9 in Los Angeles, Bong Joon-ho’s ‘Parasite’ created history by becoming the first foreign language film to win the Best Film award at the Oscars, besides trophies for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Film.

Soon, Vijay fans were claiming the story of ‘Parasite’ is the same of as ‘Minsara Kanna’, a film directed by KS Ravikumar starring Vijay.

Although social media has refused to take the plagiarism claims seriously, Thenappan insisted he means business.

Director Ravikumar is happy that the controversy will bring international limelight to his film.

Parasite Image Credit: Supplied

“I’m happy that the story has received an Oscar, even if it (Minsara Kanna) served as an inspiration. However, filing a case is up to the producer,” Ravikumar said, according to the website.

‘Minsara Kanna’, also featuring Rambha, Monica Castelino and Khushboo, is about Kaasi (Vijay) entering the household of a rich woman as a driver and soon, one by one, gets his family members employed in her household, with a motive. All through the film, they must keep their identities a secret and work as strangers.