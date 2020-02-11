Director Bong Joon-ho is teaming with Adam McKay on the new series

Mark Ruffalo presents the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Actor Mark Ruffalo will reportedly have a leading role in a new television spin-off of director Bong Joon-ho’s Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite’.

Ruffalo watched from the audience as the filmmaker picked up four trophies, including one for Best Picture, at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday and now he’s in line to star in a TV series adaptation for HBO, according to multiple reports.

Sources say Bong is teaming with Adam McKay on the new five-to-six episode series, and Ruffalo has emerged as a front-runner to star as one of the leads, although the details of the character he’ll be playing have yet to be revealed.

The filmmaker, who made history at the Oscars as ‘Parasite’ became the first foreign language film to win the Best Picture trophy, recently opened up about some of the ideas he may include in the TV adaptation.

“I had all these key ideas accumulated from when I started writing the script. I just couldn’t include all those ideas in the two-hour running time of the film, so they’re all stored in my iPad and my goal with this limited series is to create a six-hour-long film,” he told TheWrap.